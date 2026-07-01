THE CURSE OF THE BANSHEE to Open at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse in World Premiere

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The Curse of the Banshee, a world premiere engagement of a new play written and directed by Tom Dugan and produced by JP Hubbell for Alliance Repertory Company, will run July 17–August 2, 2026, at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse in Woodland Hills.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. The exact address will be provided upon making a reservation. Admission is a suggested donation of $25. Reservations may be made by emailing dbptickets@gmail.com. The estimated running time is approximately 50 minutes.

Halloween night, 1925. Hank O'Brien enlists the help of his long-lost World War I buddy Otto to prevent Hank's mother from being killed by his criminally insane father, who is hiding out in the local cemetery.

Tom Dugan is the playwright and director. He is best known for creating solo plays including Tevye in New York!, Frederick Douglass: In the Shadow of Slavery, The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, Tell Him It's Jackie, and the award-winning Wiesenthal.

The Curse of the Banshee completes his Jersey Pub Trilogy, which includes Cemetery Pub and Irish Goodbye, depicting several generations of the lives of the astoundingly dysfunctional O'Brien family. Tom's cast for The Curse of the Banshee includes Patrick Jon Rivers and Stuart Orloff.

Rivers is a graduate of the Stella Adler Art of Acting Studio Professional Conservatory. His previous stage credits include Julius Caesar, The Misanthrope, A Friend of Boddah, In the Ocean of Traveling Tears, and Witch. Orloff is a graduate of AMDA. He previously appeared in The Servant of Two Masters and Mark Twain and Friends: A River Journey. He is also a published author and sketch performer.

Casting director: Anica Petrovic.

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