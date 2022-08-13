THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Will Play Los Altos Stage Company

Los Altos Stage Company will welcome audiences back to a full season of LIVE THEATRE. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon, is directed by LASC Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis. The production will run for 17 performances September 9-October 2, plus a Preview Night on Thursday, September 8.

Tickets are on sale now for $20.00-$40.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. LASC's current COVID Policy for in-theater patrons can be found here: COVID Policy for Theater Patrons - Los Altos Stage Company

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time takes us on a journey that will change neurodivergent 15-year-old Christopher's life forever.

