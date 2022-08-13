Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Will Play Los Altos Stage Company

The production will run for 17 performances September 9-October 2.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Los Altos Stage Company will welcome audiences back to a full season of LIVE THEATRE. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon, is directed by LASC Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis. The production will run for 17 performances September 9-October 2, plus a Preview Night on Thursday, September 8.

Tickets are on sale now for $20.00-$40.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. LASC's current COVID Policy for in-theater patrons can be found here: COVID Policy for Theater Patrons - Los Altos Stage Company

Los Altos Stage Company presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time By Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon September 9-October 2, 2022 Preview Night: Thursday, September 8 Directed by Gary Landis
15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. ﻿ Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time takes us on a journey that will change neurodivergent 15-year-old Christopher's life forever. ﻿ The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs for 17 performances September 9-October 2, plus a Preview Night on Thursday, September 8. Wednesday through Friday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Tickets at LosAltosStage.org, or by calling 650-941-0551.





From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/13/2022
August 13, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Fall 2022 Lineup Of 'Groundbreaking' Big Screen Classics
August 12, 2022

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') today announced the fall lineup for its 2022 Big Screen Classics series. In a nod to both the beloved independent cinema's long track record of showcasing innovative, boundary-pushing works of film, art and the start of construction on its expanded space, the theme of this year's series is Groundbreaking Films.
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Waltzes Its Way On To The Union Avenue Opera Stage
August 12, 2022

Following a successful run of Verdi's Falstaff that critics hailed as 'musical perfection,' 'an effervescent treat,' 'delightful,' and 'not to be missed,' Union Avenue Opera is preparing for the final production of its 28th Festival Season featuring four performances of Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed A Little Night Music.
John Bell Will Appear in Edinburgh at Australia Pop Up Venue
August 12, 2022

One of Australia's most distinguished theatre artists, John Bell, arguably Australia's most acclaimed and prolific actor-director, will present his one-man show at the Edinburgh Festival.
Jennifer Ashley Tepper Is Answering Your Theatre Questions with New Series, Broadway Deep Dive
August 12, 2022

Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with her new series, Broadway Deep Dive.