THE CHANGE to Have Reading at Pacific Resident Theatre
The play follows four longtime friends who trade a luxury spa weekend for a desert survival experience.
The Change will have a reading this month at Pacific Resident Theatre. The performance will take place on October 11th at 3:00pm at Pacific Resident Theatre, located at 703 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Four longtime friends trade their luxury spa weekend for an Outward Bound adventure in Joshua Tree. Armed with menopausal rage and absolutely no survival skills, they brave the desert, confront their fears, and discover what it really means to let go. The Change is a funny and heartfelt new play about friendship, becoming vintage, and proving that the next chapter might be the wildest one yet.
Tickets are pay what you can.
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