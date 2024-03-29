THE 8th ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL Set For This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE 8th ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL, celebrating the Los Angeles’s diverse arts communities through hip-hop and spoken word, is set for next month. DPL Co-Founder Shihan Van Clief (Russell Simmons presents Def Poetry Jam International Tour) and Arianna Lady Basco (The Fabulous Filipino Brothers) return as Festival Directors. The festival, which takes place during U.S. National Poetry Month, opens April 6, 2024, with the closing ceremony on April 27 at Greenway Court Theatre (544 N. Fairfax Avenue). Tickets are now on sale at GreenwayCourtTheatre.org.

THE 8th ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL will showcase exciting, inspiring, and refreshing new works, voices and workshops by many of the best hip-hop artists, spoken word poets and educators. This year’s festival headliner is acclaimed writer/director/actor/poet Dante Basco, who will present a workshop performance of his new solo show From Rufio to Zuko, directed by Lisa Bierman. Other festival favorites include two poetry slams brought to you by Da Poetry Lounge. Greenway Arts Alliance will also present the first-ever LA Get Down Wordsmith Achievement Award and will honor the late, legendary American jazz poet/singer/musician/author Gil Scott-Heron.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to hip-hop artists with an open mic cipher, come get down on the Greenway Court Theatre stage. Win all-access LA Get Down Festival passes and cash prizes” said Greenway Court Theatre Producing Director Mohammed Ali Ojarigi. “The festival will present the late great Gil Scott-Heron with the first annual LA Get Down Festival Wordsmith Achievement Award. The legendary poet's daughter Gia Scott-Heron will accept the award on behalf of her father and will perform a tribute from Bluesology, a performance piece dedicated to her father,” shared Ojarigi.

“This year’s festival brings back a few favorites while introducing some fresh faces. Most notably, Diverse Verses LA, and a one man show from Da Poetry Lounge Co-founder and actor, Dante Basco. We’ve brought in some great workshop facilitators including the West Hollywood Poet Laureate, Jen Chen and educator Maddox Pennington. We’re looking forward to another great year building on the success of last year’s festival,” said LA Get Down Festival Co-Director Shihan Van Clief.

Co-Director Arianna Basco added, “‘I’m excited for this year's line up as we continue to celebrate the voices that share this Los Angeles landscape.”

THE 8TH ANNUAL LA GET DOWN FESTIVAL is presented with the support of an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood. Additional support provided by the City of LA Department of Cultural Affairs and the LA County Department of Arts and Culture.