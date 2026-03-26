Spotlight: JEREMY JORDAN at The Soraya

Triumphing in the title role of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, Jeremy Jordan secured a place in the top echelon of Broadway stars.

For more than a decade, he amassed credits starting with his breakout roles on televisions’ “Smash” and his Tony-nominated turn in Broadway’s Newsies. The young tenor with the four-octave range has not stopped since, now joining a long list of Broadway royalty with concert performances at The Soraya.