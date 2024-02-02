Sphinx Virtuosi Performs in Santa Barbara Next Month

Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara will conclude its 2023-24 Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre on March 15 with a special performance by the acclaimed Sphinx Virtuosi, the dynamic self-conducted 18-piece chamber orchestra dedicated to showcasing the talents of underrepresented classical musicians. Featuring a program that includes recent pieces by four of the most exciting composers working today, the concert will begin at 7:30 pm. Single ticket prices start at $48.

“We are very pleased to present this concert as part of our ongoing effort to highlight performers and composers from underrepresented communities. Our organization is committed to celebrating diversity in classical music. Beyond that, our longstanding mission is to present the very best musicians in the world for the enjoyment of local audiences. This inspiring ensemble fits the bill on both counts,” said CAMA President Mark Trueblood.

The March 15 performance will include four works commissioned by Sphinx Virtuosi: Quenton Blache’s Habari Gani, Javier Farias’ Abran Paso, Andrea Casarrubios’ Herencia, and Xavier Foley’s Concertante for 2 Double Basses and String Orchestra, “Galaxy.” Messrs. Blache (cello) and Foley (double bass) are members of Sphinx Virtuosi, and the latter will serve as one of the featured soloists when his composition is performed. The program will also feature “Dona Nobis Pacem” and “Exultate” from Sonata da Chiesa by Adolphus Cunningham Hailstork, and Sinfonietta No. 2, “Generations,” by the late Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

“We are thrilled to spotlight these composers who are either emerging talents or have not yet received due recognition,” said Mr. Trueblood. “This is a groundbreaking concert for CAMA in that it will feature four new works by different composers, two of whom will perform with the orchestra. This is a rare opportunity to take in new music interpreted by living composer-musicians, who themselves mirror the communities represented onstage. It will be a special evening!”

Founded in 1997 in Detroit, the Sphinx Virtuosi serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization – the leading social justice nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Consisting primarily of accomplished Black and Latinx artists, the ensemble aims to transform classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement. Heralded for its kaleidoscopically varied repertoire and bold thematic programming, Sphinx Virtuosi champions the work of historically excluded composers and commissions new works annually. The ensemble has collaborated with major artists such as Terence Blanchard, Denyce Graves, Damien Sneed, Will Liverman, and Davóne Tines, among others. Members have performed as soloists with major American orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Cleveland, Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras. Outside of the classical realm, its musicians have also worked with leading International Artists such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Writing in The Washington Post, critic Cecelia H. Porter declared, “True to their name, the Sphinx Virtuosi call up the vision of an iconic mythological feline with its immeasurable power, unwavering command, and soulful beauty.” According to The New Yorker, “The Sphinx Virtuosi are, quite simply, marvelous.”

Tickets for the March 15 performance can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Box Office, (805) 963‑0761 or https://checkout.lobero.com/18054?promo=6470.

