Spend AN EVENING WITH HENRY WINKLER At The Carpenter Center This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The charming and hilarious Henry Winkler appears at the Carpenter Center, located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach, on Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, author, producer, and director shares humorous anecdotes and inspirational lessons from his life and storied career, including his struggles with undiagnosed dyslexia, and behind-the-scenes stories of his life on screen.

“Henry Winkler is a treasure,” says Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett. “Fans know him as the epitome of cool as ‘The Fonz' on Happy Days and for his delightfully quirky roles on Arrested Development and HBO's Barry. I can't wait for audiences to experience firsthand his comedic sensibility and be inspired by his gratitude and generosity.”

Winkler's appearance also includes a post-appearance book signing. A limited number of copies of his New York Times bestseller Being Henry will be available for purchase.

About Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler has enjoyed over four decades of success, from his Golden Globe Award-winning role as “The Fonz” on Happy Days—celebrating its 50th anniversary this year—to his Emmy-winning co-starring role as acting coach Gene Cousineau on the hit HBO dark comedy Barry. Winkler studied theater at both Emerson College and the Yale School of Drama. In film, Winkler has appeared in Night Shift, Scream, The Waterboy, Holes, and The French Dispatch and directed Memories of Me starring Billy Crystal, and Cop and a Half starring Burt Reynolds.

About the Carpenter Center

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach. Its 1,054-seat theatre gracefully accommodates large and small productions, including a season of performances showcasing emerging and established musicians, dancers, actors, speakers, comedians, and visual artists, as well as other artistic, educational, and cultural experiences that enrich lives, promote lifelong learning in and through the performing arts, and serve as a gateway between the university and the greater community.