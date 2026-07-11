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Sounds of Los Angeles County to present WITH LOVE, FROM BOYLE HEIGHTS. Originally named Laguna Park, this East LA County site is one of the most sacred civil rights landmarks in California. The park was renamed after the legendary voice of Chicano journalism, Salazar Park stands as a symbol of pride, identity, and storytelling.

On Thursday, July 16 from 6-9pm the following performers will be taking the stage: DJ TONY TECLADO, DANIE, DJ SLEEPWALK, MARIA SOUL SANCHEZ & THE MIDNIGHT GROVE and MKY. The performance will be taking place at Ruben F. Salazar Park located at 2864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. For more information or questions the public can contact (323)260-2330.

DJ Tony Teklado is spinning a mix with infectious keys and dancefloor-ready rhythms. DJ Tony Teklado's irresistable set is more than just a festive evening at the park, but also movement to preserving and evolving Chicano soul.

DJ Sleepwalk is a Mexico City born, raised in the Bay Area, DJ Sleepwalk is a passionate record collector and a prominent member of the legendary Chulita Vinyl Club Los Angeles. With over a decade of experience behind the decks, Sleepwalk treats music as a universal language. Her brilliant, open-format sets weave together everything from soulful homegrown grooves to international rhythms from across the globe.

Maria Soul Sanchez & The Midnight Groove is a chicana soul artist, Maria Sanchez channels the golden era of soul and R&B, delivering rich, velvety vocals and heartfelt storytelling. Backed by her dynamic live band, The Midnight Groove creates an electric, nostalgic, yet completely fresh stage experience.

MKY is a Mexican-American singer and multi-instrumentalist, Mikey Jimenez (aka MKY) fuses a stunning line of influences ranging from Ritchie Valens and Luis Miguel to the sweet soul of Smokey Robinson. He continues his family's rich musical legacy blending classic soul with a modern twist, elevating the culture and transcending boundaries.

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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