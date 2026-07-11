Sounds Of Los Angeles County To Present MAN BOY BROWN With Special Guests

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Sounds of Los Angeles County is set to present MAN BOY BROWN with Special Guests.

At the Pamela County Park stage Man Boy Brown, a vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and co-founding member of Los Angeles' legendary Latino American dance band Ozomatli. Reimagining early 1970s song forms, his music is a playful yet reflective journey shifting seamlessly between romantic Latin ballads, traditional Mexican corridos, and vintage '70s R&B and rock grooves.



The performance will take place on July 17 from 6-9pm at the Pamela County Park located at 2236 Goodall Ave. Duarte, CA. For more information or questions the public can contact (626)357-1619.

About Sounds of Los Angeles County

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer concert series in LA County Parks' history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County. highlights local artists from LA County's abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door. The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy of the communities where they are held.

Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.

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