Single Tickets on Sale For The Soraya's 2026-27 Season With Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald & More

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Single tickets for The Soraya's 2026-27 Season are now available to the public. The 44-performance lineup features what the Los Angeles Times calls “eight noteworthy debuts,” — Sutton Foster and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra led by conductor Chris Walden; Snarky Puppy; Majo Aguilar con Mariachi y Banda; Dance Theatre of Harlem; the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine; the LA Phil; Audra McDonald; and the National Symphony Orchestra.

This season offers a vibrant mix of performances by both local and internationally acclaimed artists across genres, reflecting the performing arts center's continued commitment to the range and quality of its programming. The Soraya's Great Hall will also host leading jazz artists and world-class symphony orchestras, continuing traditions that have defined the venue since it opened in 2011.

“Thor Steingraber, in collaboration with Justin Souza, Director of Programming, has assembled an exceptional 2026–27 lineup that reflects Thor's 12 years of visionary artistic leadership,” said new Executive and Artistic Director Chad Hilligus, who began his tenure at The Soraya on June 15. “I'm excited to see the season come to life and to collaborate with these remarkable artists.”

"The Soraya has hit a stride with attracting audiences from across the Valley and Greater Los Angeles, breaking ticket sales records in its 2025-26 Season,” said Souza, “We're also attracting the best talent from every performing arts discipline, which is evident in the many eagerly anticipated debuts on the upcoming season schedule."

Upcoming Major Debuts at The Soraya

Sutton Foster featuring Pacific Jazz Orchestra, Chris Walden Conductor

Sat, Sep 19 at 8pm Season Opening Night!

A two-time Tony Award winner on Broadway, Foster has originated numerous roles in notable musicals including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek the Musical, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, and The Drowsy Chaperone, as well as bringing her signature comedic leading lady talents to major revivals such as Once Upon a Mattress, Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, and Anything Goes. She makes her Soraya debut on opening night, Sep 19, with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra and 40 of the finest L.A. studio musicians led by Hollywood veteran Chris Walden.

Snarky Puppy

Sat, Oct 3 at 8pm

Since winning their first of five GRAMMY Awards in 2014, Snarky Puppy has become one of the most in-demand ensembles of their generation, with bassist and composer Michael League leading a collective of 20 musicians and composers who rotate through their ranks, in ever-changing fresh combinations. The announcement of their Soraya debut aligns with another milestone, as Snarky Puppy was the cover feature of DownBeat magazine's February 2026 issue, demonstrating the band's widely recognized talent. Their November 2025 album, Somni, will be featured in the concert which will open with a special performance by the award-winning CSUN Jazz “A” Band.

Majo Aguilar con Mariachi y Banda

Thu, Oct 29 at 8pm

Majo Aguilar makes her Soraya debut with the premiere of an all-new concert. Accompanied by both mariachi and banda musicians for the very first time, Aguilar demonstrates her incredible versatility as a singer and performer by combining the two traditional formats. The U.S. premiere of this concert cues up a milestone in her career, as she prepares to take it to Mexico City's 9,000-seat Auditorio Nacional theater. A member of the Aguilar family dynasty, the three-time Latin GRAMMY nominee has become a leading female voice, earning the 2026 Mexican Music Female Artist of the Year at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards, and leaving a mark on Mexican culture — honoring tradition while also using her influential talent to take music and fashion into the future.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Sat, Nov 14 at 8pm

Renowned in the ballet world, the company makes its Soraya debut with the Los Angeles premiere of Robert Garland's Higher Ground (2022) on Nov 14. Higher Ground is a joyous, critically acclaimed piece that combines classical ballet and vernacular Black dance to sharpen the social commentary found in six influential Stevie Wonder songs from the 1970's. Opening the performance is William Forsythe's Blake Works IV which was commissioned and created specifically for the company in 2023. A part of Forsythe's continuously evolving series, “The Barre Project,” [ME1] Blake Works IV was choreographed to highlight the diverse and formidable talents of the ensemble. The work derives its inspiration from the propulsive and rigorously structured electro-soul songs of British singer and composer James Blake.

Sat, Apr 3 at 8pm

Winner of an Emmy Award, two GRAMMY Awards, and a record-setting six Tony Awards— McDonald will make her debut at The Soraya on April 3. Described by Time magazine as “the greatest living stage actor,” McDonald most recently headlined the Broadway revival of Gypsy in her Tony nominated role as Mama Rose (2024-25). Currently, McDonald can be seen in Julian Fellowes' historical drama “The Gilded Age” on HBO.

The LA Phil

Fri, Mar 26 at 8pm

Adding to The Soraya's tradition of presenting the world's greatest orchestras, the LA Phil will at last make their Soraya debut. In 2017, The New York Times described the LA Phil as “the most important orchestra in America. Period.” LA Opera's newly appointed music director, Domingo Hindoyan, leads the LA Phil and soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the world premiere of an LA Phil-commissioned song cycle from Venezuelan-Chilean composer Miguel Farías. Farías' incandescent new work, Mistralianas, which pays homage to Nobel Prize-winning poet Gabriela Mistral, is paired with Barber's Medea's Dance of Vengeance, taken from his ballet Cave of the Heart which he wrote for Martha Graham, and Dvořák's beloved and enduring Ninth Symphony.

National Symphony Orchestra

Thu, Apr 29 at 8pm

Formerly based at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the National Symphony Orchestra makes its Soraya debut with Music Director Gianandrea Noseda on the podium and returning violin soloist Ray Chen. Throughout its long history, the orchestra has served the nation as a cultural ambassador representing the U.S. on tours around the world as well as performing regularly in events and celebrations of national and international importance. For their debut concert, Rossini's William Tell Overture (familiar to TV audiences as the musical theme to “The Lone Ranger”) will also be a Great Hall first. For the orchestra's tradition of always performing a work by an American composer, Barber's Violin Concerto, Op. 14 will round out the program.

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

Sat, Jan 23 at 8pm

Considered one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine with conductor Volodymyr Sirenko and featured pianist Antonii Baryshevskyi will make their Soraya debut. The GRAMMY Award-nominated maestro leads the symphony orchestra in a haunting piece by Silvestrov, one of Ukraine's most prominent composers, as well as Beethoven's “Fate Symphony.”

Signature Season Highlights

Gershwin and the Golden Age

featuring Michael Feinstein and Los Angeles Jewish Symphony — Sun, Oct 11 at 7pm

After achieving massive success on Broadway and in classical music, George Gershwin moved to Hollywood, joining the predominantly Jewish composers behind Hollywood film scores of the 1930s. Composing original songs and scores for films starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Gershwin and his contemporaries established the emotional, symphonic style of American film scoring. Through his work with lyricist Ira Gershwin, musician and educator Michael Feinstein is a preeminent historian and champion of the Gershwin legacy through The Great American Songbook Foundation. A renowned interpreter of the talented brothers' music, Feinstein is joined by the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony for a Soraya original celebration of the Gershwin's memorable contributions to the Golden Age of Hollywood — with a finale that features a rare performance of George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F major.

Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band

The Music of Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys — Thu, Oct 22 at 8pm

The Beach Boys founder Al Jardine gathers The Pet Sounds Band to share the best of band co-founder Brian Wilson. Wilson, who died in June 2025, was often called the soul of The Beach Boys' sound and was responsible for the melodies and lyrics of many of their songs, creating the soundtrack for millions around the world. “Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom,” the band said on Wilson's passing. Come sing along with friends and fans to celebrate Wilson and the 60th anniversary of the Pet Sounds album in a concert that you won't hear anywhere else in L.A.

DIAVOLO: Architecture in Motion

ESCAPE — Sat, Nov 21 at 8pm and Sun, Nov 22 at 3PM

DIAVOLO: Architecture in Motion returns to The Soraya for its fifth engagement, this time with ESCAPE, a visceral and heart-pounding live show following a group of humans as they struggle to break free from the chaos around them, ultimately escaping into a surreal landscape of infinite possibilities. ESCAPE features a collection of the company's most famous architectural structures, some of which Soraya audiences may recognize from the 2024 Soraya-commissioned Existencia, and gravity-defying moves by the company's dynamic performers.

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular

with special guest Aida Cuevas, featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Pueblo Viejo — Fri, Dec 19 at 7pm | Sat Dec 19 at 1 pm and 7pm | Sun Dec 20 at 1pm

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular returns with a Soraya favorite and the Queen of Ranchera, Aida Cuevas — making The Soraya's 11th-annual tradition perhaps the most memorable yet. Experience and enjoy the holiday traditions of Mexico's many regions shared through the vibrant costumes and dances of Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles. Mariachi Pueblo Viejo returns for its third season, performing the musical soundscape that takes us on a journey across the regions of Mexico and their varying traditions on Christmas Eve.

Chamber Orchestra of America

Joshua Bell, music director and violin

Wed, Feb 3 at 8pm

In April 2025, GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell introduced the Chamber Orchestra of America to the world on a TED Talk in Vancouver, British Columbia. He created this new ensemble to illustrate the value and importance of classical music in today's world of artificial intelligence, bringing together some of the most promising young professionals alongside seasoned musicians to perform with refreshing vigor and intention. Under Bell's visionary leadership, the Orchestra's Los Angeles debut serves as a dynamic platform for extraordinary musicians to exchange ideas, collaborate, and to reinstitute an enlivened human spirit to chamber music performance.

Returning in the 2026-27 Season

LA Seen Festival — A celebration of Los Angeles artists, the LA Seen Festival returns following its debut in the 2024-25 Season. Performances run from Mar 13 to Mar 26 and begin with a double bill of groundbreaking works by Jacob Jonas The Company and former Soraya Artist-in-Residence Etienne Gara with chamber ensemble Delirium Musicum. In this Soraya original program, each will present a world-premiere piece. Choreographer, filmmaker, and artistic director Jacob Jonas will expand his piece River, and Delirium Musicum founder and violinist Etienne Gara will premiere his first-ever piece composed for movement titled As Eternity Flows. The piece will feature live musicians and soloist dancer Shu Kinouchi.

The collaboration between these two burgeoning artists will be the first to be funded by the newly established Thor Steingraber Fund for Artistic Innovation, announced in December 2025. This new fund will underwrite high-quality public performances that exemplify The Soraya's artistic leadership and profile, preserving and perpetuating its commitment to new works, commissions, premieres, and major programs in scale or scope.

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming