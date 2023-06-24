Single Tickets On Sale Now For CAP UCLA's 2023-24 Season

Grammy Award-winning poet, spoken word artist and songwriter J. Ivy opens the CAP UCLA season at The Nimoy on September 23.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

Single tickets are on sale now for UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) inaugural 2023-24 season at The UCLA Nimoy Theater (The Nimoy), formerly known as The Crest Theatre, a landmark venue in Westwood that has been renovated and transformed into a flexible 300-seat off-campus performing arts space.

Grammy Award-winning poet, spoken word artist and songwriter J. Ivy opens the CAP UCLA season at The Nimoy (September 23) with his singular style of performance poetry. J. Ivy will be joined on stage by singer Tarrey Torrae and local musicians as part of the first installment of Poetry Uncut, a four-part series of curated poetry evenings hosted by J. Ivy and special guest artists (February 3 & 17), culminating in a final poetry jam (April 6).
In addition to The Nimoy, CAP UCLA will continue to program extraordinary artists at UCLA's Royce Hall and its partner venue in downtown Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

The Nimoy, named in honor of artist, actor, director and philanthropist Leonard Nimoy, is a reimagining of the historic Crest Theatre, which was acquired by UCLA in 2018. This intimately scaled venue will immerse audiences in a profoundly engaging experience of live performance while providing contemporary performing artists from Los Angeles and around the world expanded opportunities to develop and present new work. It is a true home for artists representing a diversity of voices, viewpoints, ideas and creative expressions in music, dance, theater, literary arts, digital media arts and collaborative disciplines.

The Nimoy's 2023-24 season continues CAP UCLA's legacy of presenting local and global artists across music, dance, theater, literary arts and multidisciplinary collaborations who reflect the diverse and rich tapestry of artistic expression.

Please click here for complete details and information about CAP UCLA's 2023-24 Season.

Photo Credit: Cam Be




