Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present STORIES @ THE PLAYHOUSE: LEAP! This Month

The storytellers include: Michelle Bagnato, Enjoli Isys Ferrari, Rima Freeman, Wendy Hammers, Norman Johnson, Joe Smith and Carmen Thomas-Paris.

Apr. 02, 2023  

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present the third event in a series, Stories@ The Playhouse on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The event consists of true personal storytelling. Our third show's theme is Leap! A dance piece choreographed by Katie Marshall will be the prelude to the evening.

Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse. Produced by Debbon Ayer, Elizabeth Sampson and Alicia Sedwick.

Covid-19 safety protocols are being observed. As of this writing, this means that audience members will be required to wear masks inside the Playhouse auditorium.

Stories @ The Playhouse: Leap!. Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. General admission is $20, seniors $18. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: Click Here

It is recommended that you reserve early to avoid disappointment. Our previous storytelling events have sold out.




