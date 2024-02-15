Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents 7 Comedy, Jazz, Chamber Music, & Family Friendly Programs In March

The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse continues its centennial celebration with seven engaging programs in March 2024, including a range of comedy, jazz, classical music, world music, and family-friendly events.

Among the featured artists are French-born comedian Armando Anto, who taps into his musical and breakdancing skills to create standup comedy that transcends borders (March 2); boundary-pushing Latin jazz and salsa violin sensation Dayren Santamaria (March 3); and Percussive Storytelling, which offers a delightful interactive family-friendly program featuring an engaging mix of classical music and storytelling (March 9).



Additionally, keyboard wizard Joey Navarro effortlessly blends R&B with Latin jazz (March 10); and smooth jazz trumpeter Nolan Shaheed shares his brilliant artistry and rich tapestry of sound (March 16). Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set Swingin' the Disney Songbook delivers beloved hits from timeless Disney animated films in a retro-cool musical style enhanced by memorable visuals and fascinating storytelling (March 22, 23, 24; includes evening and matinee performances plus a special family-friendly morning program). The period-instrument sensation Tesserae Baroque Ensemble returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse with “The Grand Tour,” featuring Baroque masterworks (March 30).

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. For tickets and information, please call (626) 355-4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

Event details are listed below in chronological order.

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Comedy @ The Playhouse: Armando Anto

SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2024, 7:30 PM

Hilarious French-born comedian Armando Anto taps into his decades of classical violin and guitar mastery, and breakdancing skills to create standup comedy that transcends borders. The one-of-a-kind "Maestro of Comedy," delivers a brand of humor that resonates from New York to Texas, France to the Middle East, proving that laughter can open hearts and minds.

TICKETS: $20

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Jazz @ The Playhouse: Dayren Santamaria

SUNDAY, MARCH 3, 2024, 7:30 PM

Cuban-born, boundary-pushing, Latin jazz and salsa violin sensation Dayren Santamaria displays her considerable technique and transcendent musical interpretations on both acoustic and electric violin. Featured in the documentary film "Cuba Mia" (My Cuba), she is a long-time collaborator with four-time Grammy-winner Oscar Hernandez. Appearances with NEA Jazz Masters Award Honoree Hubert Laws, Jose Rizo's famed group Mongorama, and Andy Garcia's CineSon All Stars have solidified Santamaria's status in the jazz world. She also serves as the Musical Director of the hit late-night Spanish-language TV talk show "Noches Con Platanito.” Santamaria began her illustrious career with the National Symphony Orchestra of Havana and as concertmaster of Camerata Romeu, Cuba's premier all-female chamber ensemble.

TICKETS: $12, $25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Family @ The Playhouse: Percussive Storytelling

SUNDAY, MARCH 9, 2024, 11 AM

Percussive Storytelling breaks down musical barriers with a delightful interactive program featuring an engaging mix of classical music and storytelling. Created by and featuring Grammy Award-winning multi-percussionist and composer Cory Hills, Percussive Storytelling recently marked its 650th performance, reaching more than 175,000 children in ten countries. Hills, known for his creative interdisciplinary projects, has released two award-winning albums (The Lost Bicycle, Drum Factory), and three children's books (The Lost Bicycle, Beatrice and the POGs, Beatrice and the Search for the Orb). As a result of his work with Percussive Storytelling, Hills was named as the inaugural Gretsch Fellow in Children's Music at the Fred Rogers Center during 2021-2022 school year.

TICKETS: $10

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Jazz @ The Playhouse: Joey Navarro

SUNDAY, MARCH 10, 2024, 7:30 PM

Joey Navarro, a keyboard wizard hailed for his soulful melodies and dynamic rhythms, effortlessly blends R&B with Latin jazz with a signature sound influenced by the eclectic sounds of R&B, jazz, fusion, Mexican Heritage, and Latin pop of the late '60s and '70s. Over the years, he has collaborated with an impressive roster of artists, among them Tierra, El Chicano, Jeffrey Osborne, and Sister Sledge, played on Grover Washington's seminal recording "Strawberry Moon,” and co-wrote songs for Ersi Arvizu's critically lauded album "Friend for Life," produced by Ry Cooder.

TICKETS: $12, $25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Jazz @ The Playhouse: Nolan Shaheed

SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024, 7:30 PM

Smooth jazz trumpeter Nolan Shaheed, a master of dexterity, takes center stage at Sierra Madre Playhouse, sharing his brilliant artistry and rich tapestry of sound. The Pasadena native, a sought-after studio musician, has served as musical director for Marvin Gaye, led the trumpet section of the Count Basie Orchestra, and played with such luminaries as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Phil Collins, Ray Armando, Benn Clatworthy, and Louie Cruz Beltran.

TICKETS: $12, $25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Music @ The Playhouse: Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set Swingin' the Disney Songbook

FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024, 7:30 PM

SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024, 11 AM

SUNDAY, MARCH 24, 2024, 2 PM

Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set Swingin' the Disney Songbook delivers beloved hits from timeless Disney animated films in a retro-cool style. Johnson, an acclaimed drummer and the show's amiable host, provides a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the unforgettable songs that have become the heart and soul of classic Disney movies. From instantly recognizable tunes from Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and Toy Story and to heartwarming melodies from Dumbo and Coco, this enchanting and nostalgic musical adventure through the decades, enhanced by memorable visuals, will delight Disney fans of all ages. With evening, morning and matinee performances to choose from, it's the perfect show for a date night, family outing, or relaxing afternoon. In addition to Johnson, the band features Chris Barron, piano; David Miller, bass; Miles Jensen, guitar; and Adryon de León, vocals.

TICKETS: $12, $25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Music @ The Playhouse: Tesserae Baroque Ensemble – “The Grand Tour”

SATURDAY, MARCH 30, 2024, 4 PM

The period-instrument sensation Tesserae Baroque Ensemble returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse with “The Grand Tour,” a captivating musical quest featuring Baroque masterworks from an era when it was fashionable for European aristocrats to undertake extended cultural tours across the continent. Maxine Eilander, a master of the Baroque harp, and Stephen Stubbs, equally skilled on lute and guitar, serve as musical tour guides for this memorable St. Patrick's Day program, touching on the operatic innovation of Monteverdi's Italy and delving into the enchanting melodies of Ireland, including the music of Ireland's legendary blind harpist, Turlough O'Carolan.

TICKETS: $35 - $45

ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning nearly a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. As one of San Gabriel Valley's only performing arts center presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theatre to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region's rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.