Scripps College to Present A SIMPLE HERSTORY Podcast, Revolving Around Victoria Woodhull

On March 21st, Scripps College will present A Simple Herstory, a groundbreaking, award-winning, deviant, multi-platform audio fiction exploration of the 100+ women who have run for President of the United States. The initial season revolves around Victoria Woodhull, arguably the first woman to run in 1872 - before women had the right to vote. Season 1 is presented by The Muse Project and the Obie winning theater company, The Tank.

Come join the fun on March 21st! Immerse yourself in a night filled with engaging performances and provocative conversation with the creators of the podcast: Jocelyn Kuritsky, Jonathan A. Goldberg, and Jenny Turner Hall. More information here.

Founded in 2016 as Scripps College's signature public events program, Scripps Presents is committed to hosting thought-provoking conversations with emerging and established scholars, writers, performers, and thinkers. Recent guests have included Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, author Megan Phelps-Roper, and political strategist Ana Navarro.

More about the guests for Scripps Presents:

Jocelyn Kuritsky is an actor/creator. Hailed as "one of the queens of the downtown irregulars." She has performed in a wide array of NYC stage productions. She has also appeared on television, in film, and in audio fiction podcasts. Most recently, Jocelyn appeared in The Bad Infinity (which she co-produced), the first film to adapt the works of the legendary playwright, Mac Wellman. Additionally, she played a supporting role in the original podcast series, I Think You're Projecting, awarded Audible's "Best of the Year," directed by Peabody Award winner, Jenny Turner Hall. Jocelyn is the creator of A Simple Herstory, a Telly Award winning multi-platform podcast series. Season 1 was honored (Artists of the Year) at The Tank Theater's 2022 Gala, and the series was also profiled in Forbes. It features a slew of stage luminaries, including Florencia Lozano, Kara Young, Kate Burton, and Daphne Rubin-Vega. She is also a founder and the actor-in-residence of the Drama Desk Award nominated & Lucille Lortel Award winning immersive theater company, Woodshed Collective. Along with her colleagues at Woodshed, she is one of the original conceivers of Broadway's groundbreaking, Tony Award nominated KPOP. Jocelyn is an alumna of Scripps. jocelynkuritsky.com.

Jonathan A. Goldberg is an internationally produced and published writer. He has had plays staged at HERE Arts Center, Mixed Blood, The Public Theater, Robert Gill Theater, Ars Nova, among others. He received the Israel Baron Award from the Theatricum Botanicum and the Rita and Burton Award from the Tisch School of Drama. He won the L Magazine pocket fiction contest. He is the co-creator and writer of the award winning musical podcast The Fall of the House of Sunshine (www.podmusical.com) with Matt Roi Berger (named one of the 100 best podcasts to listen to in 2019 by The Sunday Times, and listed among the 'best of' in Refinery 29, Woman's Day, & Polygon). The Fall of the House of Sunshine has featured a range of celebrated performers, including Tony nominee Arian Moayed and podcast darling, Lauren Shippen. Other projects include The Land Whale Murders, Radio Free Mushroom America, Margaret's Garden (with Pacific Obadiah), among others. He has an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Jenny Turner Hall is a Peabody Award Winner and a Writer/Director/Producer at the forefront of multi-platform storytelling. She has projects in film, television, podcasting, theater, and fiction. She wrote and directed a series for Marvel, Wastelanders: Wolverine, which became the number one podcast in audio fiction, worldwide. Her scripted podcast Mars Patel became the first scripted podcast, and the second podcast in history, to win a Peabody Award, and went on to become a three-book serial with Candlewick Press. Seven years later, Mars Patel is still reaching new listeners and topping the kids/family category. Vulture magazine deemed it one of "The 10 Essential Fiction Podcasts That Shaped the Genre." Most recently, Jenny directed an original podcast series for Audible, I Think You're Projecting, which was awarded Audible's "Best of the Year."

As a film/TV writer, Jenny has placed multiple times in competition at both Sundance and the Austin Film Festival, with Moviemaker Magazine naming her one of the "25 Screenwriters to Watch." She is currently writing a feature film and musical for Broadway director Justin Martin (Prima Facie) and writing/producing a TV series with legendary showrunner Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family). Additionally, Jenny writes for Studio B, her non-profit arts organization that showcases some of the biggest talents on Broadway.

Jenny is very proud of her role as one of the executive producers of A Simple Herstory, the Telly-award winning audio fiction series. Working with stage legends on this project such as Kate Burton, Kara Young, Maria Dizzia, and Daphne Rubin-Vega has been inspiring for her, as well as working with her exquisitely talented partners Jocelyn Kuritsky, Donya K. Washington, and Jonathan Goldberg. She's looking forward to joining the writers' room in the upcoming season.