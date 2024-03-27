SOMEONE YOU KNOW The Concert Announced At Thymele Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



moxie productions and HaGomel Foundation unite for this one-night-only event featuring songs from a brand-new musical, "Someone You Know," written by Lindsay Bartlette Allen and Rachel Page, with music composed by Rachel Page.

To honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, the event will shine a light on survivors' stories, a need for community, and the importance of healing arts.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for refreshments, a 50/50 raffle and expressive arts activities led by HaGomel. Remarks and concert will begin at 8 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are a suggested donation of $25 each, and donations will be accepted at the venue.

"Someone You Know" explores the true stories of two women who survive sexual assault and rape. Through transformative and uplifting music, it showcases the profound impact on their individual lives and the ripple effects on those around them.

HaGomel will preview their expressive arts activity planned for Denim Day 2024 and exhibit the "Supporting Survivors Quilt" which was an art collaboration with survivors, allies and healers at the 2023 rally hosted by Peace Over Violence.

Proceeds from "Someone You Know: The Concert" will benefit HaGomel Foundation and moxie productions, directly funding expressive arts and healing opportunities for survivors.

GET TICKETS ON TICKET LEAP HERE!

More info at wegotmoxie.org & hagomel.org

Date: April 8th, Doors open at 7 p.m.

Location: Thymele Arts (5481 Santa Monica Blvd. 2nd Floor. Los Angeles, CA, 90029)

$5 Public Underground Parking Garage located at 1110 N. Western Ave