SHELLS to Make World Premiere at Greenway Court Theatre

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Shells will make its world premiere at Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The play is written by Amy Judd Lieberman, and directed by Stephanie O'Neill. A co-production of Rogue Artists Ensemble and Greenway Arts Alliance. Produced by Rogue Artists Ensemble) and Mohammed Ojarigi (for Greenway Arts Alliance).

Previews Saturday, September 19 at 8 p.m., Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Opens Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. Regular performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2. Matinee performances at 10;30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, Monday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 7. Closes Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m.

In the aftermath of an unexpected encounter with a violent neighbor, Evvy is just trying to get back to work. But now she has a wound, and the world around her may never be normal again...or maybe it never was. Inspired by a true story, Shells is an absurdist dark comedy utilizing puppetry and physical humor about coping with the farce and devastation of gun violence in an increasingly chaotic reality.

Developed by Rogue Artists Ensemble, Shells is a new theatrical work inspired by playwright Amy Judd Lieberman's personal experience with a neighbor who pulled a loaded gun and shot her, unprompted - and the lasting impact of that violation on her life and how gun violence affects the world around her. We are telling this story through an absurdist lens-the play is funny, playful, and surreal while being true and of this moment.

Playwright Amy Judd Lieberman travelled the country as a sideshow performer (e.g sword swallowing and other dangerous circus arts) and puppeteer before becoming a harm reduction advocate and attorney. She received her BFA in Drama from New York University and her JD from the University of California, Irvine School of Law. A current member of Rogue Artists Ensemble, she has also written and performed with two sketch comedy teams and appeared on many other stages throughout Los Angeles. She continues to appear in a variety of theater, television, and film projects, including the Oscar-nominated film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, while she supports the rights, health, and dignity of people who use drugs as Deputy Director of the Harm Reduction Legal Project. Amy is also a singer. This is her first play.

Stephanie O'Neill is a Los Angeles-based director, producer, performer, and educator. Shells marks her directorial debut with Rogue Artists Ensemble after previously directing the play's developmental reading and workshop. Her long standing collaboration with Rogue includes production managing Señor Plummer, Schlitzie, and the immersive audio narrative Love Note, and performing in Wood Boy Dog Fish at The Bootleg Theater. She has also directed one-act plays with Write Act Repertory and wrote and directed the short film The Way of the Apple She is a producer of the Emmy nominated series RZR.

Rogue Artists Ensemble creates 'hyper-theater': original, immersive, multi-dimensional experiences that celebrate the complexity and diversity of Los Angeles. Since 2004, Rogue has differentiated itself through its dedication to creating original work responsive to the stories of its community, and by its commitment to creating design-forward theater incorporating puppetry and multimedia.

Greenway Arts Alliance unites communities through art, education and social enterprise. Through our professional theatre productions, educational programs and the Melrose Trading Post, Greenway Arts Alliance has built a vibrant artistic community.

This production is part of our Greenway Reads Program.

Every fall, Greenway Arts Alliance leads the Fairfax High School community and beyond in a community reading of pre-selected source material paired with a professional stage production. The multi-disciplinary approach to programming will focus both on the thematic content as well as a way to bring the source material to life through arts education and special events.

High school students engage with the text in the classroom during a 5-week residency with a teaching artist who develops arts-based activities and workshops highlighting the themes. Then, our Greenway Court Theatre produces a stage version of the novel and hosts matinee performances for the students, including a post-show discussion with the cast. Students and teachers also have the chance to engage in the program through social media, contests, and a raffle.

The cast of Shells includes Zachary Bones, Sol Marina Crespo, Eric Fagundes, Liesel Hanson, Caeden Healander, Sarah Mass and Napoleon Tavale.

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