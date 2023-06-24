Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Geffen Playhouse

Mysterious MLK two-hander revived at Geffen Playhouse.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer Photo 2 Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo 3 Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Geffen Playhouse

Outside, the world is on fire as a turbulent decade burbles toward its conclusion. Vietnam, the fight for civil rights, riots, and on it goes. Inside a crummy motel room in Memphis, a weary man prepares a speech and tries – successfully – to get a cup of coffee sent up from room service which has ceased its operation. It’s a stormy night with thunder and lightning pelting down. So where, dear theater-goer, would you rather be? Where is the more interesting story unfolding? Inside, sheltered from the wind and rain? Or outside in the tempest where that tired man with the smelly feet and the heroic voice so very clearly belongs?

For Katori Hall, author of THE MOUNTAINTOP, the answer is an obvious one. The drama is wherever the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. happens to be, and tonight, April 3, 1968, it’s amidst the cheap sheets and unremarkable furniture of the Lorraine Motel. In this assessment, the playwright is partially correct. So for 90 minutes, we watch as Jon Michael Hill’s King passes the time with Camae, a mysterious motel maid played by Amanda Warren, in a revival of THE MOUNTAINTOP,  directed by Patricia McGregor for the Geffen Playhouse.

Hill and Warren pair up engagingly and Hall’s central character  – and, yes, also his foil – can never be uninteresting. But Hall’s play can and often is. THE MOUNTAINTOP is not a new play, and it has been staged plenty of times in the 10 plus years since its Broadway premiere with Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett. Whether you have the play before and know (or can guess) what’s coming or if you can be taken by surprise, the central problem is the same. As the depiction of a chance encounter between two very different people, THE MOUNTAINTOP has some interesting observations to make. But the second the stakes change and Camae proves to be something other than who she first presented herself to be, the play springs a leak and stumbles to its hagiographic and predictable conclusion.

At this point, it can’t be easy for any actor to take on the role of MLK given the image so any people already possess of the man. Hill (a Tony nominee for SUPERIOR DONUTS) presents larger than he is. Despite a baritone voice that he can use for multiple purposes, fatigue seems to roll off the actor like perspiration. King is due to join striking Memphis sanitation workers, and the sermon he is practicing begins “Why America is going to hell” (he privately predicts “they gonna burn me on the cross for this one.”) He should go to bed, but he’s out of cigarettes and his wife forgot to pack his toothbrush, so he decides to try to call her. Then Camae arrives bearing coffee and the newspaper and everything changes.

She’s beautiful, engaging, a bit earthy and she speaks her mind. This is her first day on the job and of course she knows who he is. Bewitched, King doesn’t know whether to try to bed her, chat her up or pump himself up in her estimation, so he tries to do all three. Camae gets the game. She’s an admirer, but she also has a job to do. Warren is taller than Hill, and her take-no-guff maid matches and inflames Hill’s brio with every retort. Their encounter is part seduction, part power play, and the two actors finesse it smartly until the proverbial shoe drops and matters turn both maudlin and silly.

The not-so-very-groundbreaking point here is that Martin Luther King, Jr.  was a great if imperfect man, but ultimately just a man, a fact that Hall’s King has some difficulty reconciling. And there will be others to carry on his work. Fair enough. Hill’s performance gives us a King who is betimes a showman and at others, just a person who needs someone to talk to when the room is empty and his wife isn’t picking up the phone.  This characterization also flies in the face of the historical context that THE MOUNTAINTOP insists we recognize. We’re not just watching any man struggle with his demons.

McGregor’s technical team gets it right. The motel designed by Rachel Myers is notable for its attention to run-down details. Sound designer Cricket S. Myers keeps the tempest raging and lighting designer Lap Chi Chu and projection designer Yee Eun Nam have some sleek visuals to display.    

Bottom line: THE MOUNTAINTOP is a diverting enough evening without reaching great heights.

THE MOUNTAINTOP plays through July 9 at the Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. 

Photo of Amanda Warren and Jon Michael Hill by Isaak Berliner. 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Eight Ball Theatre to Present THE FIRE AT THE EDGE OF THE EARTH in July Photo
Eight Ball Theatre to Present THE FIRE AT THE EDGE OF THE EARTH in July

Eight Ball Theatre will present their inaugural production, The Fire at the Edge of the Earth, directed by Audrey Forman, performing on Saturdays and Sundays from July 8th through July 30th. This 70-minute, two-man play is a heartfelt examination of the ways young people navigate queer love and existence in a heteronormative world.

2
Towne Street Theatre Presents SUM POETRY Photo
Towne Street Theatre Presents SUM POETRY

When spoken word arts and theatre are fused together, magic happens for both poets and audiences. Towne Street Theatre's (TST) SUM Poetry returns on Thursday, July 6th with the theme, Keys to the Past, Doors to the Future to honor TST's 30 years of dismantling injustice through the performing arts. Master poet Robert LaMarr Randle headlines with his one-man performance of Break Me to Make Me, a powerful piece about the Black experience of struggle, resistance and survival.

3
Cast Revealed For Week One of the Blank Theatres 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Cast Revealed For Week One of the Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week one of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The first three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 6–9.

4
Stage Raw & Greenway Arts Theatre Reveal Additions to the 2023 Play LA New Works Festi Photo
Stage Raw & Greenway Arts Theatre Reveal Additions to the 2023 Play LA New Works Festival Lineup

A two day festival of new plays and theater-themed symposia is being presented by Stage Raw and Greenway Arts Theatre on Friday, June 30, 11:00 AM-10:00 PM, & Saturday July 1, 11AM-6:00PM, at The Greenway Court Theatre,  544 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

From This Author - Evan Henerson

Review: LOVE ALL at La Jolla PlayhouseReview: LOVE ALL at La Jolla Playhouse
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Old Globe TheatreReview: TWELFTH NIGHT at Old Globe Theatre
Review: THE BOOK OF WILL at A Noise WithinReview: THE BOOK OF WILL at A Noise Within
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Hollywood Pantages TheatreReview: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (11/24-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gin Blossoms
Libbey Bowl (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love Letters to the Black Man
Theatre 68 (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Musical Theatre West at Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/20-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: Manhattan Beach @ Westdrift Golf Course
Westdrift Golf Course (6/29-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viva Las Vegas!
Los Angeles County Arboretum (8/12-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You