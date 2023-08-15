Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG At Ahmanson Theatre

The Peter Pan mythos has infused popular culture for the past century. First appearing as a minor character in a book by Scottish author and playwright J. M. Barrie, he took center stage — literally — in the play “Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” in 1904, which was developed into the 1911 novel “Peter and Wendy.” His story has endured on stage, on screen, and on the page ever since, with the Disney animated film from 1953 a particular stand-out and another take as recently as this year, another Disney production, this one the live-action “Peter Pan & Wendy.” The story of Peter whisking the Darling children, Wendy, John, and Michael, off to Never Land where they encounter ageless Lost Boys, mermaids, and pirates is evergreen.

Ten years ago, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields launched their own take on Barrie’s play (in the vein of their previous show, “The Play That Goes Wrong”) with their outrageous musical comedy PETER PAN GOES WRONG, in which a theater troupe attempts to put on the story of the titular sprite and, well, everything goes wrong (actors talk over each other, a spotlight misses the performers, the crew fixes the set while the show is being enacted). The result is the most Fractured of Fairy Tales, a raucous sitcom on steroids that is uproariously funny as it barrels along at light speed, nabbing Olivier, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominations along the way.

Director Adam Meggido brings the clever script to vibrant life aided by a creative rotating set (of the Darlings’ nursery, a jungle, a lagoon, and a ship) by Simon Scullion and an ensemble that hits every right note. Pulling off mugging, pratfalls, and sight gags that actually land is difficult, but this cast makes it looks effortless. Greg Tannahill as Jonathan/Peter has the most physical role, flying awkwardly across the stage, smashing into the set, and being dropped to the floor, and yet he never loses sight of the inspired lunacy in the dialogue. Charlie Russell as Sandra/Wendy punctuates everything with the perfect dramatic flourish. Bartley Booz as Dennis/John wears a headset the entire show as if he’s being fed his lines from someone backstage, which sounds unwieldy and one note, but it gets a laugh every time. Matthew Cavendish as Max/Michael is a fireball of horny energy. Henry Shields as Chris/Mr. Darling/Captain Hook is the perfect foil, and Nancy Zamit as Annie/Mrs. Darling/Maid/Tinker Bell gets belly laughs consistently, especially with her turbo-charged costume changes. Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford plays the Narrator through August 27 (Daniel Dae Kim will then take over for the remainder of the run) and he brings his own zany zest to the show, poking fun at himself and bringing in references to current events like the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike all while battling a blundering crew and tossing fistfuls of glitter.

While the production moves like a runaway train, the jokes coming fast and furious, some of them run a little long, but the audience on opening night ate it all up; the energy was through the roof. Some of the humor is a little risqué—though it will likely sail right over the heads of little ones as they focus on the physical aspects of which there are plenty. PETER PAN GOES WRONG is the tonic we all need right now to escape the heat, the news headlines, and our own personal stresses. The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up is still making us question our choice to do just that.

