Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang

Hallucinatory, astoundingly visual, and provocative, this absurdist, surreal satire runs through December 16

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang

Methusalem or The Eternal Bourgeois at The Actors Gang in Culver City is a rare performance of absurdist theatre, originally produced in the 1920s in Germany. It is decadent, angry, political, vulgar, deconstructionist, and at times, poetic. A surreal satire with brushes of Dada, Expressionism, and Marxism, this is the kind of production that is almost, by design, impossible to describe. Directed with panache by Brett Hinkely, it is more of a mixed media art experience than a conventional play. Perhaps the best way to capture some of the spirit of this happening is by the epithet on the Instagram poster, “don’t” (wink-wink) come stoned. The packed house on the night I attended soaked up and loved every minute of it.

Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang
Scott Harris stars in 
Methusalem or The Eternal Bourgeois
at The Actors Gang

Methusalem or The Eternal Bourgeois mixes in proletariat shoe factory revolts with family meltdowns over an unplanned pregnancy, talking bear rugs, the arguments of a student’s personified Id, Superego, and Ego, glamorous parties, hallucinatory black and white films, hysteria over how the goulash is coming along, group masturbation over newspaper reports of violent murder, and the longest monologue of literal flatulence I have ever witnessed.

Beyond even a political or social satire, Methusalem moves into some kind of uncharted meta territory, deconstructing the entire human project as absurd and diseased. All throughout this production, there is a sense of a world teetering and faltering on its axis, of everyone marching and dancing pointlessly towards gleeful and total destruction. In retrospect, this 1922 play looks eerily prophetic. The feeling of overwhelming dread, mute horror, obscenity, violence, and nihilism seem like a trippy premonition of the total global conflagration of World War II and the horrors of the holocaust to come.

The playwright Yvan Goll was born in 1891 in the Alsace-Lorraine region bordering France and Germany. He described himself as "Jewish by destiny, French-born by chance, and designated German by a stamped piece of paper." Goll was a poet and a continual political refugee throughout his life, first fleeing German conscription into the first World War and later fleeing the Nazis. Many theatregoers point of reference for l'entre-deux-guerres, interwar period in this part of Europe might be the classic musical Cabaret. Ultimately inspired by the 1939 Christopher Isherwood book Goodbye to Berlin, Cabaret is a dark musical exploring the late-stage hedonism of the crumbling Weimar Republic, poverty, abortion, antisemitism and the rise of fascism. Yet in comparison with Methusalem, Cabaret looks like a rosy, wide-eyed and cheerful romp.

Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang
Kathryn Carner, Guebri Van Over,
Dora Kiss, Jolene Hjerleid, and Ray Mickshaw

For content warnings, see above. Methusalem has some ugly moments of sexism and a leering, jokey attitude towards predatory behavior, which might seem in some ways, with the entire end of civilization on display here, like a minor quibble, but then I observed how enthusiastically the audience received it. I note this, while simultaneously hating how vogueish censorship and overt politicizing threaten appreciation of classic works from all angles. It is simply hard for me to avoid feeling a bit queasy watching some of this onstage. But I’m clearly in the irrelevant minority here. The flatulence monologue likewise left me rather unmoved, but the audience was in absolute stitches and gave it a spontaneous ovation.

Methusalem has one of the most engaged and enthusiastic audiences I’ve seen in a smaller theatre recently. There is a spirited fan base for this show that is looking for a more feral, more political, more anarchic alternative to traditional drama and is delighted to found it.

Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang
Ana Ming Bostwick-Singer
and Jolene Hjerleid

Methusalem or The Eternal Bourgeois features a robust ensemble of actors, who bravely do all kinds of bizarre things onstage, and I commend them. Performances can vary from strident speechifying, to cartoonish posturing, to movingly realistic scenes, but it’s hard to imagine how else to deliver some of this impossible dialogue. Several actors stand out from the ensemble. Ana Ming Bostwick-Singer is an impressive talent. Her gorgeous lyricism, fluid physicality, and grounded emotiveness are utterly compelling as Ida, the rebellious, romantic daughter of the titular rich shoe baron Methusalem. Actor Pierre Adeli brings delicious playfulness, impeccable comedic timing, and ferocious character realism to his part of Felix, the shoe baron’s stock-market-quoting son. His perfectly calibrated, impassive delivery of the line “I do believe we are about to come into some money” at the sight of his father’s corpse made the entire play for me. It’s brilliant.

Review: METHUSALEM OR THE ETERNAL BOURGEOIS at The Actors Gang
Kathryn Carner, Megan Stogner, Guebri Van Over,
Dora Kiss, Ray Mickshaw, Fernando Siqueira,
and Scott Harris

Some of Methusalem’s sketches and vignettes succeed better than others, but all of them are lavished with spectacularly striking design. This avant-garde production is visually thrilling from first to last, innovative and art-like. You could freeze frames of Methusalem and fill an entire gallery with them.  While I am not personally convinced that freeing theatre from the confines of traditional narrative does anything to elevate the ancient art of playwriting, it is clearly liberating for the art design, which here is bold, dexterous, and exquisite. There is stunning use of black and white and mixed media, with incredible, delicate, unnerving projection illustrations by Elif Sezgin. Then there is the extraordinarily creative, striking set and props by Chris Bell and the arresting costumes by Rynn Vogel. Anyone with an interest in the visual arts would enjoy this production purely for how incredible it looks and sounds, with superb sound and music design by David Robbins. Methusalem or The Eternal Bourgeois is as hallucinatory as it is astoundingly visual and provocative.

Methusalem or The Eternal Bourgeois runs at The Actors Gang through December 16th. The Actors Gang is located at 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. You can get tickets by calling 310-838-4264 or by clicking the link below:




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op Photo
Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

The award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company in association with MWO Productions is presenting the World Premiere play Lewis and Tolkien, written and directed by Dean Batali, produced by Marc Whitmore, Lori Berg and Rob Loos. Check out production photos here!

2
Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Photo
Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More

Casamigos outdid themselves once again with their annual “Brought to You by Those Who Drink It” Halloween party. This year’s party took place at a private home in the heart of Beverly Hills, where invite-only guests were welcomed into a surreal parallel universe. Check out photos from the event here!

3
Interview: Barbara Minkus 18 MINUTES OF FAME Doesnt End With 70, GIRLS, 70 Photo
Interview: Barbara Minkus' 18 MINUTES OF FAME Doesn't End With 70, GIRLS, 70

The Group Rep inaugurates their 51st anniversary season with Kander & Ebb’s 70, Girls, 70 opening November 10, 2023, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Bruce Kimmel directs the cast of Cynthia Bryant, Regan Carrington, Kay Cole, Fay DeWitt, and more. Barbara, who shares the role of Ida with Suzy, sat down to answer a few of my queries.

4
Photos: First Look At SHREK THE MUSICAL At Sutter Street Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SHREK THE MUSICAL At Sutter Street Theatre

Shrek The Musical Jr. brings the entourage to Sutter Street Theatre, featuring book & lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori, direction by Mark Cornfield, music direction by Connie Mockenhaupt, and choreography by Dian Hoel.

From This Author - Amanda Callas

Amanda Callas is an award winning filmmaker, writer, performer, and producer. Her films have played and won awards in Vienna, Lisbon, Belfast, Iran, Scotland, Mexico, Australia, Bolivia, Capri, Palm B... Amanda Callas">(read more about this author)

Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna PlayhouseReview: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse
Review: BEFOK (OR THE DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO IMPRESS IÑÁRRITU) at Odyssey TheatreReview: BEFOK (OR THE DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO IMPRESS IÑÁRRITU) at Odyssey Theatre
Review: BABY FOOT at Rogue Machine, The Henry Murray Stage At The Matrix TheatreReview: BABY FOOT at Rogue Machine, The Henry Murray Stage At The Matrix Theatre
Review: OLIVER! at Kavli Theatre At The Bank Of America Performing Arts CenterReview: OLIVER! at Kavli Theatre At The Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Inherit the Wind in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-11/26)
Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas One And All! in Los Angeles Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas One And All!
Hollywood Bowl (11/19-11/19)
Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive in Los Angeles Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive
Coachella Valley Repertory (2/28-3/10)
Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
Nice Work If You Can Get It in Los Angeles Nice Work If You Can Get It
Coachella Valley Repertory (4/10-4/21)
Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly in Los Angeles Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
Smothers Theatre (3/05-3/05)
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour in Los Angeles Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You