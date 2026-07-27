Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Chance Theater

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Much is compromised when most grandiose stage musicals are presented by smaller local theaters, often losing most of its larger production values and visual impact in the process. But then there are certain shows that just seem to play better when scaled down for a smaller, more intimate audience, revealing so many more universally-accessible layers previously obscured by size and spectacle.

Such is the case for Chance Theater's vibrant and humanely grounded new production of the 2018 jukebox musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL, which continues performances at their Anaheim Hills main stage through August 9, 2026.

Fans of Grammy Award-winning 90's Alt Rock Queen Alanis Morissette will, no doubt, immediately recognize the musical's title. Inspired by her landmark 1995 album—but also integrating other songs from her catalog—this ambitious stage adaptation eschews the expected behind-the-scenes bio-musical that tracks Morissette's career and, instead, attempts to integrate her deeply personal, introspective anthems into a new original musical written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) that presents an expansive portrait of a contemporary American family teetering on the edge of collapse.

Instead of merely using Morissette's songs as nostalgic crowd-pleasers (which, admittedly, it still does), the musical boldly repurposes them as the emotional architecture for an original narrative set in the present day, where it confronts drug addiction, sexual assault, racial identity, marital infidelity, mental illness, gender identity, and the impossible pressures to appear "perfect" in an increasingly fractured, quick-to-judge world.

That seems like a lot of issues to touch on in just one musical, and, at times, the narrative does get a little heavy-handed with its semi-Afterschool Special aura. But the intimacy provided by a smaller theater like Chance Theater makes each issue's inclusion feel that much more urgent and proximally relatable.

Beautifully and tenderly directed by Matthew McCray, this ferociously performed and often visually hypnotic intimate production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is such a pleasant surprise, instantly becoming one of Chance Theater's most piercingly emotional new musicals it has ever produced. Here, audiences find themselves in closer proximity— "street level," if you will—to all the drama and angst, much of which would only be diluted and muddled in a larger theater, where the show will likely lose its overall impactful poignancy.

Jocelyn A. Brown (center). Photo by Doug Catiller.

And rather than attempt to bombard audiences with loud, overproduced spectacle as familiar Morissette tunes blast out, this thoughtfully-mounted local production of the musical succeeds by leaning into the musical's most potent asset: its raw, emotional intimacy, that is, yes, punctuated further by Morrissette's reflective lyrics, which are delivered with distinctive but nuanced intensity by its winning ensemble.

Chance Theater's production invites audiences to sit mere inches away from the unraveling lives of the seemingly idyllic, outwardly picture-perfect Healey family, whose carefully maintained façade begins to crack under the weight of addiction, trauma, identity, and unspoken truths. This exposed emotional honesty is the show's greatest special effect, allowing its characters—and Morissette's passionately confessional music—to take center stage.

From their pristine Connecticut home we soon meet Mary Jane Healey (played with controlled fervor by Jocelyn A. Brown), the family's overextended matriarch who projects effortless suburban perfection while secretly battling an increasingly dangerous dependency on prescription painkillers and opioids following a car accident. Her newly-promoted husband Steve (Allen Everman), often seen as emotionally detached and consumed by work, has grown increasingly disconnected from his wife and children, unable—or, perhaps, unwilling—to recognize the quiet implosion unfolding within his own home.

Meanwhile, their golden-boy son Nick (a nicely-voiced Jeremy Kie Vance) appears to embody his family's privilege and promise: academically-gifted, good-looking, athletic, and Harvard-bound. Yet beneath his polished, clean-cut exterior lies a young man wrestling with expectations, masculinity, and the moral complexities that arise after a traumatic incident involving one of his close friends.

And then there's Mary Jane and Steve's adopted Black daughter Frankie (the excellent Doshima Iyorlu), an intelligent teen raised in a predominantly white household, who, understandably, struggles to reconcile questions of identity, belonging, and activism while navigating her complicated relationship with close pal Jo (the fierce-sounding Sol Joun), her non-binary classmate who quietly harbors deeper feelings that go far beyond just friendship alone. Things get dicier when she develops an attraction for beanie-wearing Phoenix (Jaymes Macabale), the newly arrived transfer student.

Sol Joun and Doshima Iyorlu. Photo by Doug Catiller.

The show's teen-centric emotional catalyst arrives after a campus party results in the sexual assault of Bella (Alexandra Kuebler), one of Frankie's classmates. As competing versions of the event circulate and institutional failures mount, the incident sends ripples through every relationship onstage, forcing each character to confront uncomfortable truths about privilege, complicity, accountability, and personal responsibility. And while all of this is happening, Mary Jane's addiction spirals further out of control, threatening to dismantle the carefully-curated life she has spent years trying to maintain.

Throughout these intersecting issues and storylines, Morissette's songs evolve into deeply felt dramatic monologues or even combative arguments, exposing vulnerabilities that spoken dialogue alone often cannot fully articulate.

Along the way, the production treats us to some close-proximity goodies.

The featured live musicians—situated on each side of the stage like a kewl 90's garage band—provide awesome rock-out accompaniment, led by musical director Lex Leigh behind the keys. The set design, courtesy of Joe Holbrook, continues that garage band motif (looove the drywall pieces coming apart to reveal the framework underneath), complimented by Jacqueline Malenke's lighting design and the 90's music video aesthetics reflected in Nick Santiago's projection designs. And Bradley Allen Lock's costumes put the finishing touches on the cast by showing a timeless hybrid of pieces that live in the present day but has subtle recalls to 90's fashion.

Much of what makes Chance Theater's intimate production of JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL successful is because it refuses to sanitize pain for its audience, which all the more becomes too-close-for-comfort as it happens just feet from us. That luxury of intimate distance gives director McCray a specific workable canvas to stage the material, which happens with remarkable visual fluidity despite its limited footprint.

Here, scenes are allowed to dissolve seamlessly into emotionally explosive musical sequences that feel less like interruptions than psychological eruptions. The production is constantly moving—through shifting set pieces, swirling choreography, and layered projections—creating an atmosphere where emotional instability becomes physically palpable. Mo Goodfellow's contemporary choreography frequently transforms inner turmoil into communal movement, blurring the line between literal storytelling and emotional abstraction in ways that feel exhilarating and story-driven rather than ornamental.

Jeremy Kie Vance. Photo by Doug Catiller.

Musically, Morissette's catalog proves surprisingly adaptable to theatrical storytelling. Familiar hits such as "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic," "Head Over Feet," and "You Learn" retain their iconic melodies while taking on dramatically reimagined meanings within the context of the Healey family's unraveling.

Rather than functioning as standalone concert moments, the strongest numbers emerge organically from characters, revealing hidden emotional landscapes that resonate in a brand new way for audiences already intimately familiar with the original recordings. Songs like "Uninvited," (the shows most haunting new use for a Morissette song), "Forgiven," and "Wake Up" become especially potent dramatic turning points, their lyrical ambiguity lending themselves naturally to theatrical reinterpretation.

I also enjoyed that "Ironic" is given an amusing meta treatment, addressing the slight real life debate that sprung up back in my own youth between whether the situations described in Morissette's lyrics are, indeed, examples of irony or just plain bummer coincidences.

(Yes, a bit of full disclosure: by sheer coincidence, my sophomore roommate in college was one of the director's close friends back in the 90's—the same year Morissette’s album was released!)

But perhaps this production's greatest accomplishment lies in its performances—particularly Brown's nuanced portrait of Mary Jane, one of the most visceral female characters written for contemporary musical theatre in recent years. Brown's impressive portrayal of Mary Jane's descent from meticulously composed suburban mother to emotionally shattered addict is shown with an astonishing emotional spectrum, essaying vulnerability, humor, rage, denial, and heartbreaking honesty in equal measure. Likewise, Iyorlu's Frankie emerges as an unusually layered teenage protagonist whose political convictions, insecurities, and emotional contradictions prevent her from ever becoming merely symbolic.

I am especially a fan of Joun's vocal stylings in the show, giving an almost R&B-tinged spin on Morissette's rock anthems. Also outstanding are Vance and Kuebler's respective portraits of teens in crisis—albeit two very different kinds on opposite ends of the severity spectrum—but each give their characters understandable, relatable emotions that they pair with lovely singing voices.

Jocelyn A. Brown and Allen Everman. Photo by Doug Catiller.

Of course, for all of its admirable ambition, JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL still does show very slight signs of struggle under the enormous weight of all the varying issues it attempts to tackle in just one musical.

While some might wish that the show allowed, maybe, just one or two central conflicts to have sufficient room to breathe, the musical does forge ahead with multiple headline-worthy social issues—one right after another—even before the previous one has been fully explored, perhaps in a well-meaning attempt to cover all of it. Addiction, sexual violence, consent, racial identity, queer identity, opioid abuse, toxic masculinity, mental health, white/wealth privilege, police interactions, social media activism, and family dysfunction all compete simultaneously for narrative attention.

As a result, a few of the show's secondary storylines receive abbreviated resolutions, while certain characters seem to exist primarily to embody broader cultural conversations rather than fully realized personal journeys.

Sure, individually, each of the issues this musical explores deserves thoughtful examination in their own musicals (and many have). Crammed together in one musical, though, the show, very briefly at times, does feel less like a focused drama and more like a catalogue of contemporary crises. But, again, while many audience members will leave deeply moved by individual moments without necessarily feeling satisfied by the overall narrative cohesion, I myself found the production's intimacy, pacing, and intentional move towards catharsis satisfactory enough to keep all these criss-crossing issues from becoming too overwhelming as a whole.

Still, dismissing the musical solely for its issue-laden excesses would overlook what makes it genuinely distinctive. Unlike many jukebox musicals content to string together recognizable hits within thinly-constructed narratives, JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL genuinely aspires to engage with contemporary social realities through the language of musical theatre. Even when it slightly stumbles, its inclusive aspirations remain admirable and reason enough to experience this production. Its willingness to provoke discussion, embrace discomfort, and reject easy answers gives Chance Theater's production an emotional relevance that extends well beyond nostalgia for a beloved hit album.

Ultimately, JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL is a musical of magnificent contradictions. It is emotionally raw, fiercely compassionate, and musically exhilarating, yet can also be occasionally heavy-handed and narratively overstuffed. At its best, it delivers moments of astonishing honesty that feel almost therapeutic in their emotional candor. At its least effective, it becomes so determined to address every societal ailment in one single show, that individual stories risk being overshadowed by the very issues they want to represent.

Alexandra Kuebler. Photo by Doug Catiller.

But perhaps that very messiness is precisely the point of the musical.

Morissette's music has never celebrated tidy resolutions or uncomplicated emotions. Instead, her music embraces contradiction, discomfort, vulnerability, and the beautiful chaos of being a human, one that is capable of both triumphs and setbacks. In translating those qualities to the stage, JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL may not achieve absolute musical theater perfection—but it does burst out from its core as one of the most ambitiously fearless and conversation-provoking jukebox musicals of the modern Broadway era.

Overall, those qualities become even more urgent and "in-your-face" in Chance Theater's impressive production, benefitted by the very intimate nature of their staging and the excellent creatives they have assembled to put this production together for a local audience.

What we are left with, thankfully, is a musical that is less nostalgia-fueled than simply a fresh, earnest, often painfully recognizable portrait of modern American life, where every family carries invisible burdens, and where healing begins only after long-buried wounds are finally confronted and exposed.

If you're hankering for some angst and catharsis mixed with familiar 90's alt. rock, look no further than this excellent production.

Follow this reviewer on Bluesky / Twitter-X / Threads / Instagram: @cre8iveMLQ.

Photos from Chance Theater's production of JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL by Doug Catiller.

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Chance Theater's Production of JAGGED LITTLE PILL - THE MUSICAL continues on the Cripe Stage through August 9, 2026.

Chance Theater is located in the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center at 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 777-3033 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com.

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