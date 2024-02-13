Registration Now Open for CTG's College & Career Fair for the Arts

High school students as well as their parents and guardiansand high school educators are invited to register and attend Center Theatre Group’s 2024 College &Career Fair for the Arts. This free event will be held at The Music Center Annex in Downtown Los Angeles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The College and Career Fair for the Arts is an annual free event hosted by Center Theatre Group that provides arts-interested high school students, their guardians, and high school educators with information about higher education and careers in the arts. This year, CTG staff is designing the fair with direct input from members of the CTG Student Ambassador program, a seven-month paid leadership program designed to transform passionate Los Angeles County high school students into arts leaders, team players, advocates, and engagement experts. The ambassadors are designing the sessions for high school students at the fair and collaborating on the marketing of the event, including coming up with this year’s slogan, “Your Artistic Adventure Awaits.” The College & Career Fair for the Arts is the culminating event for this year’s student ambassadors.

“I am so excited to see the Student Ambassadors’ work come to life at the College & Career Fair for the Arts,” said Program Manager Meighan La Rocca. “They’ve worked incredibly hard to design an event for their peers that answers the questions they have themselves about higher education and market it in a way that engages other high school students.”

2024 College & Career Fair for the Arts participants will be given access to one-on-one college counseling sessions; will participate in “Talk to an Artist” sessions, in which students can speak directly to working theatre artists; be able to attend workshop and panel sessions on subjects such as the college application process, arts career pathways, empowerment and personal advocacy, and professional development; andcan sign up to receive free professional headshots.

In addition, there will be a college and resource fair featuring representatives from local colleges, universities, and arts organizations. Confirmed participants include American Academy of Dramatic Arts; ArtCenter College of Design; Azusa Pacific University; Backstage; California Institute of the Arts; California Polytechnic University, Pomona; California State Summer School Arts Foundation; California State University, Dominguez Hills; California State University, Los Angeles; California State University, Northridge; Dramatists Guild of America; East Los Angeles College; Loyola Marymount University; Los Angeles Valley College; Pasadena Playhouse; Pepperdine University; Santa Monica College; University of California, Irvine; University of Southern California; University of California, Los Angeles; and University of California, San Diego.

To register and for information about this event, visit ctgla.org/collegefair2024. The deadline to register for the 2024 College & Career Fair for the Arts is Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation’s preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles’ leading not-for-profit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Snehal Desai, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman, and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs the Mark Taper Forum and the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Center Theatre Group is one of the country’s leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstances to serve Los Angeles. Founded in 1967, Center Theatre Group has produced more than 700 productions across its three stages, including such iconic shows as “Zoot Suit;” “Angels in America;” “The Kentucky Cycle;” “Biloxi Blues;” “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992;” “Children of a Lesser God;” “Curtains;” “The Drowsy Chaperone;” “9 to 5: The Musical;” and “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.” CenterTheatreGroup.org