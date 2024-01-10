RENT Comes to Berkeley Playhouse in February

Performances run February 23 to March 31, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Berkeley Playhouse continues its 2023/24 Season with the musical Rent, performing February 23 to March 31, 2024.

Rent’s book, music, and lyrics are by Jonathan Larson. Rent is directed by Kimberly Dooley, assistant directed by Peet Cocke, music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles, and choreographed by Mel Martinez.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon, featuring songs that rock and a meaningful story that resonates with audiences. Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

“This show is a celebration of LIVING—of passion, creativity, justice, friendship—all in the midst of loss, disease, and hardship,” said Director Kimberly Dooley. “I’m deeply touched by the beating heart of hard-won resiliency that sings throughout the whole show. It's a choice to keep LIVING - to keep fighting for joy and connection and meaning while staying authentic to the very real, heartbreaking truths of life and loss all around us. Rent reminds us to keep connecting to our heart until our very last breath, even when it's scary and even when it's hard. We only have this one fragile, beautiful life, after all.”

THE RENT CAST:

Tommy Lassiter as Mark
Sleiman Alahmadieh as Roger      
Kassandra Lopez as Mimi
Anthony Rollins-Mullens* as Collins
Alex Rodriguez as Angel
Andrea Rae as Maureen
Lucca Troutman as Joanne
Marshall Forte as Benny
Ilana Sasson as Mark’s Mom / Pam
Leslie Chocano as Alexei Darling / Mimi’s Mother / Sue
Sydney Jacobs Allen as Mrs. Jefferson / Roger’s Mother / Ali / Coat Vendor
Wesley Barker as Mr. Jefferson / Caroler / Pastor / Soloist
Ben Lauing as Gordon / Man / Mr. Grey
Dany Benitez as Steve / Waiter / Squeegee Person
Miles Meckling as Cop / Vendor / Ensemble
Leah Scurlock as Soloist / Ensemble
Serene Hammami as Ensemble
Scout Del Real as Ensemble
Solona Husband as Joanne (3/22-3/23, 3/29-3/31)

*Member of Actor’s Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

PREVIEWS: Friday, February 23, at 7pm, and Saturday, February 24, at 1pm
OPENS: Saturday, February 24, at 7pm
PRESS: Saturday, February 24, at 7pm, through Sunday, March 17, at 2pm
CLOSES: Sunday, March 31, at 7pm

PERFORMANCES: 

Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select weekday evenings, beginning February 23, 2024. Press can reserve comps for performances running February 24 to March 17, 2024, by emailing press@berkeleyplayhouse.org.

TICKETS: 

For tickets ($30 for previews, $33–$52 for regular performances) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit Click Here. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz Studio




