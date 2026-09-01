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Photos: WINTER'S BENCH at 24th Street Theatre

Flutist Shih-wei Wu joins the cast of Mike Kenny's new memory play about an elderly woman and a talking tree.

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Acclaimed actress Anne Gee Byrd is joined onstage by flutist Shih-Wei Wu for the world premiere of 'Winter's Bench,' a lyrical and deeply human new play by Olivier Award-winning British playwright Mike Kenny that opens this Saturday at 24th Street Theatre. Check out photos of the production.

Set in a park where only one ancient tree remains, 'Winter's Bench' follows Gladys, an elderly woman who has spent a lifetime believing the tree spoke to her when she was a child, and who waits, even now, to hear its voice again. Blending storytelling, live music and imagination, Winter's Bench is both a memory play and a meditation on nature, aging and hope. At a time when forests are disappearing and loneliness is on the rise, 'Winter's Bench' invites audiences to consider what we lose when we stop listening-to nature, to one another and to the stories that shape us.

Performances continue through October 25. For more information, go to 24thstreet.org.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

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Winter's Bench
9/5 - 10/25/2026
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