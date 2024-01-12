Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY

This mash up of myth, missing empathy, and "good neighbors" explores what happens when the mercury rises.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

The Road Theatre Company presents the second show of its 2023-2024 Season, the West Coast premiere of MERCURY, written by Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant,” “Dead Boy Detectives”) and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Steve Yockey’s Reykjavík, Through the Eye of A Needle). See photos from the production below.

MERCURY will preview on Tuesday, January 9; Wednesday, January 10 & Thursday, January 11 at 8pm; will open on Friday, January 12 at 8pm and run through Sunday, February 18 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Three stories cross outside of Portland, OR in a pitch-black comedy with an illicit affair, a couple hanging on by a thread, bears at the window, the deadliest curiosity shop on the west coast, and a missing dog named Mr. Bundles. No one's happy, people stop being nice, and blood spills. This mash up of myth, missing empathy, and "good neighbors" explores what happens when the mercury rises.  

Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00.  Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can.  Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more.  For tickets, please call 818-761-8838; visit www.RoadTheatre.org or Click Here to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.  

Photo Credit: Lizzy Kimball

Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY
Meeghan Holaway and Danny Lee Gomez

Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY
Billy Baker and Gloria Ines

Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY
Gloria Ines and Christina Carlisi

Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY
Justin Lawrence Barnes and Christina Carlisi

Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY
Andrea Flowers and Meeghan Holaway

Photos: The Road Theatre Company Presents MERCURY
Justin Lawrence Barnes and Danny Lee Gomez




