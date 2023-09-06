Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

Performances run through September 10.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong has welcomed Daniel Dae Kim to the company as special guest stars at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre. Kim (August 30 – September 10) appears in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan." 

See photos from the red carpet below!

Direct from its limited Broadway engagement, Mischief’s international comedy sensation “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” flies to Los Angeles for its West Coast premiere, with performance through September 10, 2023. Tickets and information are available at Click Here

Audiences are in for an awfully big adventure as the team behind the Tony Award®-winning global hit “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which played at the Ahmanson in 2019, brings its trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic “Peter Pan.” Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. 

The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? 

Photo credit: Photo by Brian Feinzimer/Capture Imaging

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Daniel Dae Kim and Snehal Desai

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Daniel Dae Kim and the cast

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Daniel Dae Kim and the cast
Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Jennifer Paz

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Jeremy Tran

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Joanna Lynn Bert

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Harut Hakopyan

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Jeanne Sakata

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Dana Lee

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Kenwa Newell

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Patrick Blackwell

Photos: See Daniel Dae Kim & More on the Red Carpet for PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

Alyssa Rafael




