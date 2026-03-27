Photos: Reimagined THE MALTESE FALCON at Laguna Playhouse

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You can now get a first look at photos of Laguna Playhouse's adaptation of The Maltese Falcon, reimagined by playwright Matthew Salazar-Thompson. This inventive new production transforms Dashiell Hammett’s iconic noir masterpiece. Performances begin on April 15th in advance of opening night on April 19th. The show will run through May 3rd at the theatre, which is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach, Ca. Check the performance schedule online. Some dates host post-show cast talkbacks.

The search for the legendary black bird takes a wildly entertaining turn as five virtuosic performers employ rapid-fire quick changes and razor-sharp timing to portray a host of colorful characters. Together, they guide audiences through a twisting labyrinth of deception and desire alongside the infamous Sam Spade—the definitive hard-boiled detective. With prose that crackles with tension and wit, this theatrical event proves that deadly intrigue has never been so funny.

Directed by Todd Nielsen, the production features an accomplished ensemble cast including Richard Baird, Regina Fernandez, Louis Lotorto, Shelley Regner, Daniel A. Stevens, and Liam Sullivan. Evelyn G. Myers serves as Production Stage Manager.

The creative team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props), Ian Scott (Sound Design and Original Music), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).