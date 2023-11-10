Photos: MAMA MAMA CAN YOU SEE Opens This Weekend In World Premiere From Coin & Ghost

‘Mama Mama Can’t You See,’ an explosive new play about human connection and the mythology of war, opens this weekend for a four-week run at Studio/Stage.



Presented by dangerously imaginative Coin & Ghost theater company, ‘Mama Mama Can’t You See,’ written by ex-Marine Stan Mayer and Cecilia Fairchild, was inspired by Mayer’s life as a U.S. Marine. But don’t get it twisted: this is not a play about war. Rather, it’s a play about how to tell a war story.



Check out the photos from this highly physical, sensual, funny, angry and surreal production below.



Performances run through December 10.