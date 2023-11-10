Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: MAMA MAMA CAN YOU SEE Opens This Weekend In World Premiere From Coin & Ghost

By: Nov. 10, 2023

‘Mama Mama Can’t You See,’ an explosive new play about human connection and the mythology of war, opens this weekend for a four-week run at Studio/Stage.

Presented by dangerously imaginative Coin & Ghost theater company, ‘Mama Mama Can’t You See,’ written by ex-Marine Stan Mayer and Cecilia Fairchild, was inspired by Mayer’s life as a U.S. Marine. But don’t get it twisted: this is not a play about war. Rather, it’s a play about how to tell a war story.

Check out the photos from this highly physical, sensual, funny, angry and surreal production below.

Performances run through December 10. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to Click Here.

Photo Credit: Meredith Adelaide

Juli n Juaqu n

Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Hannah Trujillo, Kathleen Leary and Marguerite French

The Ensemble

Stan Mayer and Ryan Nebreja

Stan Mayer and Zack Rocklin-Waltch

Zack Rocklin-Waltch, Ryan Nebreja, Juli n Juaqu n

Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Juli n Juaqu n and Hannah Trujillo

Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Marguerite French, Juli n Juaqu n and Hannah Trujillo

Stan Mayer, Zack Rocklin-Waltch, Ryan Nebreja and Marguerite French

Stan Mayer, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Marguerite French, Zack Rocklin-Waltch, Ryan Nebreja

The Ensemble

Stan Mayer

Stan Mayer and Ensemble

Stan Mayer

The Ensemble

Juli n Juaqu n, Stan Mayer, Hannah Trujillo

Clockwise from front: Marguerite French, Kathleen Leary, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, and Hannah Trujillo

Marguerite French and Ensemble

The Ensemble

Kathleen Leary, Marguerite French, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Hannah Trujillo

Kathleen Leary, Marguerite French, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Hannah Trujillo

Ryan Nebreja, Stan Mayer, Juli n Juaqu n and Zack Rocklin-Waltch

Stan Mayer and Carene Rose Mekertichyan

Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Juli n Juaqu n The Ensemble Stan Mayer and The Ensemble

Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Juli n Juaqu n

The Ensemble

Stan Mayer and The Ensemble

Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Marguerite French, Juli n Juaqu n, Hannah Trujillo, Kathleen Leary and Zack Rocklin-Waltch

Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Zack Rocklin-Waltch

Marguerite French and Juli n Juaqu n

Juli n Juaqu n and Hannah Trujillo

The Ensemble




