Photos: MAMA MAMA CAN YOU SEE Opens This Weekend In World Premiere From Coin & Ghost

Check out the photos from this highly physical, sensual, funny, angry and surreal production below.
POPULAR
‘Mama Mama Can’t You See,’ an explosive new play about human connection and the mythology of war, opens this weekend for a four-week run at Studio/Stage.
Presented by dangerously imaginative Coin & Ghost theater company, ‘Mama Mama Can’t You See,’ written by ex-Marine Stan Mayer and Cecilia Fairchild, was inspired by Mayer’s life as a U.S. Marine. But don’t get it twisted: this is not a play about war. Rather, it’s a play about how to tell a war story.
Check out the photos from this highly physical, sensual, funny, angry and surreal production below.
Performances run through December 10. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to Click Here.
Photo Credit: Meredith Adelaide
Juli n Juaqu n
Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Hannah Trujillo, Kathleen Leary and Marguerite French
The Ensemble
Stan Mayer and Ryan Nebreja
Stan Mayer and Zack Rocklin-Waltch
Zack Rocklin-Waltch, Ryan Nebreja, Juli n Juaqu n
Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Juli n Juaqu n and Hannah Trujillo
Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Marguerite French, Juli n Juaqu n and Hannah Trujillo
Stan Mayer, Zack Rocklin-Waltch, Ryan Nebreja and Marguerite French
Stan Mayer, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Marguerite French, Zack Rocklin-Waltch, Ryan Nebreja
The Ensemble
Stan Mayer
Stan Mayer and Ensemble
Stan Mayer
The Ensemble
Juli n Juaqu n, Stan Mayer, Hannah Trujillo
Clockwise from front: Marguerite French, Kathleen Leary, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, and Hannah Trujillo
Marguerite French and Ensemble
The Ensemble
Kathleen Leary, Marguerite French, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Hannah Trujillo
Kathleen Leary, Marguerite French, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Hannah Trujillo
Ryan Nebreja, Stan Mayer, Juli n Juaqu n and Zack Rocklin-Waltch
Stan Mayer and Carene Rose Mekertichyan
The Ensemble Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Juli n Juaqu n The Ensemble Stan Mayer and The Ensemble Photo by
Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Juli n Juaqu n
The Ensemble
Stan Mayer and The Ensemble
Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Marguerite French, Juli n Juaqu n, Hannah Trujillo, Kathleen Leary and Zack Rocklin-Waltch
Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Zack Rocklin-Waltch
Marguerite French and Juli n Juaqu n
Juli n Juaqu n and Hannah Trujillo
The Ensemble
Videos
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|KC and the Sunshine Band
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/30-12/30)
|Clue
Ahmanson Theatre (7/30-8/25)
|The Harvest
The Count's Den (12/02-12/16)
|Binge Free Festival
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/15-11/19)
|Love Actually Live
Bram Goldsmith Theater at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (11/22-11/28)
|70, GIRLS, 70
Lonny Chapman Theatre (11/10-12/17)
|Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only!
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/17-12/17)
|Towards Zero
Theatre Palisades (11/03-12/10)
|Pacific Chorale: Tis the Season!
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/18-12/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You