Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WILD SIDE At (mostly)musicals

LA's favorite eclectic cabaret serves up musicals ANIMAL style!

Put on YOUR favorite animal print and join Gregory Nabours and an UNTAMED lineup of talent for a walk on the WILD side TONIGHT in an evening of music featuring songs sung about, sung by, or sung to animals!

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Performers in our 48th edition will include Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, TV: "Black Monday"), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, voice of AMC Theaters), Jeffrey Polk (5 GUYS NAMED MOE), Eric B. Anthony (HAIRSPRAY), and Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), plus LA favorites including Amanda Kruger (A NEW BRAIN at Celebration), Justin Anthony Long (THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence), Miatta Lebile ("I Think You Should Leave" with Tim Robinson), Michael Thomas Grant ("Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist"), Sad Ayodele (Celebration's A NEW BRAIN), and Zehra Fazal (WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at the Geffen) - plus 1st time appearances from Broadway's Natalie Joy Johnson (KINKY BOOTS, LEGALLY BLONDE) and Cameron Bowen (SEUSSICAL, "Blue's Clues"); along with Hannah Abrahim (Nickelodeon?s "Monster High"), and Natalie Masini (SCISSORHANDS).

And if you?d like to get a little WILD yourself, bring your music and sign up for our original open mic afterparty, hosted by Justin Anthony Long! Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm and the open mic afterparty follows.

Tickets for (mostly)musicals WILD SIDE are $25/general admission and $35/VIP (if any remain) and are available atClick Here. There is a suggested food/drink minimum of $20 for this event. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA., and is accessible by elevator. Street and valet parking are available. (mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014. Follow us on FB, IG, and now TikTok for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube for all the videos, and visitClick Hereto sign up for email updates and news about upcoming shows!

Photo Credit: Amy Francis Schott