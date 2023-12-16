Photos: Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Preps For HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS Concert

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) presents as part of its 2023-2024 Season, now in its 45th year, HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS. See photos from inside dress rehearsal.

The joyous celebration of holiday music from cinema and television will be performed by nearly 200 Chorus members, led by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison. Emmy Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Wayne Brady (Broadway and The Hollywood Bowl’s Kinky Boots, Hamilton, upcoming Broadway return of The Wiz Spring 2024) joins the Chorus at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 3:30 p.m.

HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS brings out the tinsel in Tinseltown as GMCLA sings more than twenty timeless holiday hits from film and tv specials! These songs cover the golden age films Meet Me in St. Louis, White Christmas and Mameto more recent classics The Polar Express, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Love Actually. We’ll sing the Great American Songbook to The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, and Wham! We’ll be joined by the incredible, multimedia talent, Wayne Brady before he heads to Broadway to star in the revival of The Wiz. And, to top it all off we’ll add great dance numbers and a few special surprises – so, you just might shout Hooray for Holidays!

“Hooray for Holidays builds on decades of great GMCLA holiday shows that are part of the fabric of the holiday season in Los Angeles,” shared Lou Spisto, GMCLA’s Executive Director & Producer. “We’ll sing great holiday songs written for, or featured in, films and TV specials -- it’s a veritable feast of great music. It is great to be back at the Saban, one of the most gorgeous venues in LA and right in the middle of everything, and we are truly delighted that our dear friend Wayne Brady is joining us. Wayne is a unique and magical talent, and we look forward to celebrating with him in December just before he heads to Broadway to star in The Wiz!”

For tickets and information visit www.GMCLA.org.