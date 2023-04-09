Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY

Performances continue through May 7.

Apr. 09, 2023  

Something mysterious is going on. Danger, not out of the question. Something... funny. Add a classical string duo. Written and directed by Tony Award-winning actor and Second City alum Paul Sand, the world premiere of The Pilot Who Crashed the Party has opened at Hollywood's Broadwater Theatre.

Check out photos from the production below!

Sand's off-beat homage to the drawing room dramas of the '30s is set in the Santa Monica Mountains on a violent, stormy night filled with rain, lightning and thunder. The streets outside the mansion where Sally (Jacqueline Wright) is celebrating her 50th birthday are narrow, winding and newly full of mud - when a pilot in a small, single engine plane (Sol Mason) literally crashes the party.

Who, exactly, is this surprise guest? Friends at the intimate soirée, including Daniel (Lee Boek), Laura (Claudia Ferri) and Ilo (Francis C. Edemobi) are suspicious. The caterer (Debra Lane) might be in love. The evening's musicians (Yennie Lam on violin and Chris Rorrer on cello) continue to entertain, even as they sip wine from its new perch on the plane wing now hovering over the dining room table. A ninth cast member, Marcia Lynn Anthony, makes an appearance later in the play.

Performances continue through May 7. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to Click Here.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason and Jacqueline Wright

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason and Lee Boek

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Lee Boek and Claudia Ferri

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Chris Rorrer and Yennie Lam

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason and Claudia Ferri

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Francis C. Edemobi and Sol Mason

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason and Francis C. Edemobi

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Yennie Lam and Sol Mason

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason, Chris Rorrer, Jacqueline Wright, Yennie Lam

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason, Chris Rorrer, Jacqueline Wright, Yennie Lam

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Jacqueline Wright

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason, Chris Rorrer, Yennie Lam, Jacqueline Wright, Lee Boek, Francis C. Edemobi, Debra Lane, and Claudia Ferri

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Claudia Ferri, Francis C. Edemobi, Jacqueline Wright, Chris Rorrer and Yennie Lam

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Chris Rorrer, Jacqueline Wright, Yennie Lam

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Jacqueline Wright, Chris Rorrer, Yennie Lam

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason, Jacqueline Wright, Debra Lane, Claudia Ferri, Francis C. Edemobi, Lee Boek

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Debra Lane, Sol Mason, Jacqueline Wright

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Debra Lane, Sol Mason

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Debra Lane, Sol Mason, Jacqueline Wright

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Debra Lane, Sol Mason, Jacqueline Wright and Francis C. Edemobi

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Debra Lane, Sol Mason, Claudia Ferri

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Debra Lane, Francis C. Edemobi, Sol Mason, Jacqueline Wright and Lee Boek

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Claudia Ferri and Sol Mason

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Sol Mason

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY




