Photos: First Look at THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ at the Laguna Playhouse
The production runs through Friday, December 30, 2022
All new production photos have been released for THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood, musical direction by Andy Street and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe.
OLIVIA SANABIA stars as "Dorothy" and BARRY PEARL stars as "The Wizard" in the production which began performances on Thursday, December 8 and runs through Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.
Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto invite you to take a new adventure to the enchanted land of Oz in their fantastically festive and fun production. Based on the British tradition of pantomime, where the audiences' participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment! The classic American tale gets a holiday makeover as Dorothy is spirited away by a blizzard on Christmas Eve and finds herself in a strange and wondrous land full of witches, munchkins and more! With beloved holiday tunes and a talented cast, you'll discover the magic of panto to enrich your holiday season!
The cast also includes Desi Dylan as "Glinda" ("Modern Family," "NCIS"), Ashley Bruce as "The Wicked Witch" (National Tours: The Prom, Jersey Boys), Doran Butler as "The Scarecrow" (The Wonderful Winter of Oz & A Snow White Christmas at the Pasadena Playhouse), Matthew Patrick Davis as "The Tinman" (Broadway: Side Show, South Street at the Pasadena Playhouse) and Andrew Metzger as "The Lion" (The Addams Family for 5-Star Theatricals, Guys and Dolls for Musical Theatre West).
Photo Credit: Matthew Saville
Olivia Sanabia and Dave
Desi Dennis-Dylan, Olivia Sanabia, and the cast
Andrew Metzger, Matthew Patrick Davis, Olivia Sanabia and Doran Butler
Matthew Patrick Davis, Doran Butler, Barry Pearl, Olivia Sanabia and Andrew Metzger
Matthew Patrick Davis and Olivia Sanabia
Olivia Sanabia, Matthew Patrick Davis, Andrew Metzger and Doran Butler
Andrew Metzger, Matthew Patrick Davis, Doran Butler and Ashley Bruce
