Photos: First Look at THE RAINMAKER at Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse will present the second show of its 2023-2024 season, THE RAINMAKER, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Andrew Barnicle. THE RAINMAKER begins previews on Wednesday, September 20; will open on Sunday, September 24 at 5:30pm (press opening); and perform through Sunday, October 8 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Check out production photos below!

A classic tale of Americana, set against the backdrop of a western drought, THE RAINMAKER brings lonely souls together as they traverse the struggles of finding who they truly are and how they fit into the world. Laced with humor and charm, THE RAINMAKER still resonates today with poignancy, hope and courage. A firm part of the canon of twentieth-century dramatic literature, revisiting this story will prove to be a satisfying and uplifting theatre experience encouraging audiences to believe in the unbelievable.

The Cast of THE RAINMAKER features (in alphabetical order): Richard Baird as “Noah Curry,” Andrew Barnicle as “Sheriff Thomas,” Andy Hoff as “File,” Jeffrey Markle as “H.C. Curry,” James Taylor Odom as “Bill Starbuck,” Nick Tag as “Jimmy Curry,” and Lizzie Zerebko as “Lizzie Curry.”

The Design Team for THE RAINMAKER features: Scenic and Costume Design by Bruce Goodrich; Lighting Design by Jared Sayeg; Original Music Composition & Sound Design by Ian Scot; Properties Design by Kevin Williams. The Production Stage Manager is Natalie Figaredo.