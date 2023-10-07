Photos: First Look at THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Rubicon Theatre

RUBICON THEATRE, Ventura County’s premiere non-profit professional theatre company, dedicated to entertaining, engaging and enriching the lives of the region’s residents and visitors through innovative live performances, is currently launching the company’s 25th “Silver” Anniversary Season, entitled TRULY YOURS, with The Fountain Theatre’s acclaimed West Coast Premiere production of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT running October through 21, 2023.

Check out production photos below!

Based on the nonfiction book by JOHN D’AGATA and JIM FINGAL named “Best of the Year” by the Huffington Post, this fast-paced, funny, smart and timely play follows the conflict between an ambitious young fact-checker trying to make his mark and a prominent writer who has created a groundbreaking and poetic essay that may save a flailing magazine from collapse. The two come head-to-head in what Charles McNulty of the L.A. Times described as “an epic journalistic battle over the meaning of truth…ratcheted up for comic effect.”

Written by JEREMY KAREKEN, DAVID MURRELL and GORDON FARRELL, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT had a successful run on Broadway in 2019 with DANIEL RADCLIFFE (“Harry Potter”), and Tony winners BOBBY CANNAVALE and CHERRY JONES. The production ran for more than 100 performances.

The Fountain Theatre transfer directed by SIMON LEVY stars RON BOTTITTA, JONAH ROBINSON and INGER TUDOR. The production garnered more than a dozen rave reviews. McNulty lauded the play as an “engaging comedy,” noting that the authors don’t take sides and that the play offers an opportunity to “reexamine our assumptions.” BroadwayWorld hailed the production’s “sizzling performances,” while The Hollywood Reporter called the play “ingenious.”

Creator Gordon Farrell posted of the upcoming run, “Do not miss it! The best production of my play since Broadway -- and in some ways better! A TOTAL TREAT! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT opens Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m., with low-priced previews October 4 - 6. Performances during the regular run are Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m. (talkback following), Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 - $79.50 with discounts available for subscribers, students, military and equity.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is the opener for Rubicon Theatre Company’s 25th “Silver” Anniversary Season, entitled Truly Yours. The season consists of five compelling, “must-see” productions filled with humor, passion, grit, and, above all, truth: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND, EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, “A” TRAIN, and ONCE. Those who subscribe to all five shows save 15% and receive other benefits including easy exchange privileges, guaranteed seats, and advance notice and special discounts on added concerts and special events. To subscribe to Rubicon’s 25th Anniversary Silver Season or to purchase single tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, call Guest Services at (805) 667-2900 or visit the link below.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar

Ron Bottita, Inger Tudor, and Jonah Robinson

Jonah Robinson

Inger Tudor and Ron Bottita

Ron Bottita, Inger Tudor, and Jonah Robinson

Ron Bottita and Inger Tudor

Ron Bottita