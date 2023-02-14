Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Performances run Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8.
Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. Check out photos below!
This non-equity, all-volunteer production is directed by Susan Stangl, with assistant director Valerie Sullivan, produced by Myron Klafter, Howard Male, and Michele Selin for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Concord Theatricals. The cast features Aaron Frank as Sherlock Holmes, Zachary Macias as Doctor Watson, with Chris Morrison, John O'Brien, and Mikkel Simons each playing more than a dozen characters!
Get your deerstalker cap on - the play's afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Coyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure with Sherlock Holmes on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brace the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun during this fast-paced comedy and see how far from elementary the truth can be!
Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Any available tickets will be sold on site beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be one pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, March 18 at 2:00pm with reservations recommended but not required. Please note: face masks must be worn while inside the building unless performing onstage.
Metro Train riders can take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse! Riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount.
Photo Credit: Gloria Plunkett
The cast of Ken Ludwig?S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - from left: John O''Brien, Aaron Frank, Mikkel Simons, Zachary Macias, Chris Morrison
Sherlock Holmes (Aaron Frank) and Dr. Watson (Zachary Macias) search for clues.
Sherlock Holmes plans his next move (Aaron Frank)
Any minute now, Watson (Aaron Frank and Zachary Macias)
Sir Henry (John O''Brien) and Dr. Watson (Zachary Macias) meet the Barrymores (Mikkel Simons and Chris Morrison) at Baskerville Hall
Holmes and Watson visit the District Manager''s office. from left: Aaron Frank, Zachary Macias, Chris Morrison, John O''Brien
Holmes and Watson question a local resident. from left: Aaron Frank, Zachary Macias, Mikkel Simons
While Holmes and Watson are searching for clues, Sir Henry Baskerville tells them, This arrived at my hotel this morning. (Aaron Frank, Zachary Macias and John O''Brien)