Photos: First Look at Daniel K. Isaac in EVERY BRILLIANT THING at the Geffen Playhouse

The Geffen Playhouse has released production photos for Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, directed by Colm Summers, and starring Daniel K. Isaac. The production is currently in previews and opening night is scheduled for September 14th.

Check out a first look at the production below!

“Ice cream.” “Water fights.” “Peeing in the ocean and nobody knows.” A boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. Daniel K. Isaac takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys—and to each other.

The production team includes Scenic Designer Sibyl Wickersheimer, Costume Designer Samantha C. Jones, Lighting Designer Benedict Conran, Sound Designer Stephanie Lynn Yackovetsky, Associate Director Austin Tooley, Intimacy Director Amanda Rose Villarreal, Dramaturg Olivia O’Connor, Production Stage Manager Colleen Danaher, and Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.

Performances will be held at the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse (10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024) through October 15. Tickets are available at the link below.

Photo Credit: Isaak Berliner