Photos: First Look at A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At The Sherry Theater

Performances begin on September 8.

By: Sep. 04, 2023

Collaborative Artists Ensemble presents "A Streetcar Named Desire" by Tennessee Williams, opening Friday, September 8th.

Check out all new photos below!

Set in the steamy, sultry city of New Orleans, "A Streetcar Named Desire" tells the story of fading beauty Blanche DuBois, who seeks refuge with her sister Stella and her brutish husband Stanley Kowalski after losing her family's plantation in Mississippi. As the tensions between Blanche and Stanley escalate, secrets are revealed, passions ignite, and the fragile bonds holding the family together are pushed to the brink.

"It's a play about the ravishment of the tender, the sensitive, the delicate by the brutal forces of modern society" and remains as relevant now as when it was written in 1947

Performances at The Sherry Theater in North Hollywood 11052 West Magnolia Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 91601

Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, Sunday evenings at 7pm

Matinee at 3pm on Sunday, September 24th and the evening show that day is at 8pm instead of 7pm

Also, following the performance on Friday, September 15th, please join us for cake to celebrate Blanche Du Bois' birthday! 

Phone reservations; (323) 860-6569

https://www.collaborativeartistsensemble.com

Tickets:  Click Here

Meg Wallace (Blanche DuBois), Kevin Grant Spencer (Stanley) in A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams

Meg Wallace (Blanche), Kevin Grant Spencer (Stanley) in A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams

Jennifer Skiffington (Stella), Kevin Grant Spencer (Stanley)

RJ Cortana (Young Collector), Meg Wallace (Blanche)

Mark V Jones (Steve), Meg Wallace (Blanche), Jennifer Skiffington (Stella), Kevin Grant Spencer (Stanley), Chuy Garcia (Pablo)

Wendy Garcia (Flower Seller), Kathy Bell Denton (Eunice), Eve Richardson (Neighbor)

Kathy Bell Denton (Eunice), Mark V Jones (Steve)

Kevin Grant Spencer (Stanley) Harish Mandyam (Strange Man), Sage Porter (Strange Woman)

Kevin Grant Spencer (Stanley), Joshua Farrell (Strange Man), Sage Porter (Strange Woman)




