Photos: First Look At THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: Los Angeles

Distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community came together for a special production of The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles at the Hudson Theatres.
On October 2, 2023, distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community came together at the Hudson Theatres for a special production of The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles. See photos from the show.
Plays were performed simultaneously in two theaters, with audiences switching venues at intermission — which means that for the first time ever, each play was performed twice!
Plays included Hollywood Invitation by Joy Kecken, directed by Nell Teare, featuring Nico Greetham, Rachel Matthews, Camrus Johnson, Alice Kors and Drew Rausch; Are You Lonely? by Laura Jacqmin, directed by Bridey Elliott, featuring Drew Tarver, Vico Ortiz, Nichole Sakura and Jeffrey Lenkov; Friends With Benefits by Michelle Flowers, directed by Nick Lieberman, featuring Daryl Sabara, Nicole Kang, Alice Kremelberg and Josh Ruben; Food Baby by Ariana Berkowitz & Ava Tramer, directed by Rob Greenberg, featuring Chelsea Frei, Diedrich Bader, Harry Shum Jr. and Coral Peña; Dark Still Life with Small Figure by Steve Yockey, directed by Lovell Holder, featuring Jessica Rothe, Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy and Patrick Heusinger; Liberty!!! by Ken Greller, directed by David Wain, featuring Lisa Gilroy, Shannon Purser, Francesca Reale and Nat Wolff.
This one-night-only event raised over $5,000 to support the work of the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports entertainment industry workers who need help during the current work stoppage. The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles were produced by Mark Armstrong (Artistic Director), Madelyn Paquette (Managing Director), Serena Berman (Associate Producer), and actress/producer Chelsea Frei.
The audience outside The Hudson Theatres
Shannon Purser and Lisa Gilroy in Liberty!!!
Nat Wolff, Lisa Gilroy, and Ava Delaney in Liberty!!!
Francesca Reale, Shannon Purser, Lisa Gilroy, and Nat Wolff in Liberty!!!
Chelsea Frei, Harry Shum Jr., and Coral Pe a in Food Baby
Chelsea Frei, Diedrich Bader, and Coral Pe a in Food Baby
Jessica Rothe, Patrick Heusinger, Midori Francis, and Jolene Purdy in Dark Still Life with Small Figure
Jolene Purdy and Jessica Rothe in Dark Still Life with Small Figure
Rachel Matthews, Camrus Johnson, Alice Kors, and Nico Greetham in Hollywood Invitation
Rachel Matthews, Camrus Johnson, and Nico Greetham in Hollywood Invitation
Josh Ruben and Daryl Sabara in Friends With Benefits
Alice Kremelberg and Nicole Kang in Friends With Benefits
Nichole Sakura and Drew Tarver in Are You Lonely?
Nichole Sakura, Vico Ortiz, and Drew Tarver in Are You Lonely?
The audience at The Hudson Theatres
Natalie Carol of Valley Queen
Jolene Purdy, Jessica Rothe, Francesca Reale, Shannon Purser, Nat Wolff, and Lisa Gilroy
