Photos: First Look At Stephen Sondheim's SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET At A Noise Within

“Sweeney Todd,” the dark, brooding, yet sharply comic story of love, revenge and meat pies by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, opens this weekend at Pasadena’s A Noise Within. Check out the photos, below.
Diabolical comedy, stunning terror, razor-sharp wit and extraordinary, soaring music. Savor the macabre madness as a murderous barber, hungry for revenge for his lost family, strikes a partnership with a beastly baker in this eight-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece that leaves audiences gasping with fear and delight.
A Noise Within tells epic stories in an intimate space, up close and personal, in a way that brings the humanity and the truth of the piece to the forefront. This production presents a unique opportunity to access the play the way Sondheim originally envisioned it — as an intimate chamber musical.
Performances continue through March 17. For more information, call (626) 356-3100 or go to www.anoisewithin.org.
