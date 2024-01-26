Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse

Featuring a song list that includes “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” and more.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the first show of the new year with the roof-raising musical revue, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, music by Thomas “Fats” Waller, conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, musical direction by Abdul Hamid Royal, choreography by Roxane Carrasco and directed by Yvette Freeman Hartley. See photos from the production.

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ began previews on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 (with a press opening on Sunday, January 28 at 5:30pm) and run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

It’s 1930’s Harlem, and the joint is jumpin’! Nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom are the playgrounds of high society, and dive bars on Lenox Avenue pulse with piano players banging out new tunes that are a wild mix of raucous, rowdy, and mournful. Featuring the intoxicating music of Thomas “Fats” Waller – the big-hearted, bigger-than-life impresario and international jazz pianist who helped create and define American swing, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ is a roof-raising musical tribute to the era and winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards, featuring a song list that includes “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” and dozens more.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Dedrick Bonner, Summer Nicole Greer, Jenelle Lynn Randall and Amber Diane Wright

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Amber Diane Wright, Summer Nicole Greer, James Tolbert, Jenelle Lynn Randall and Dedrick Bonner

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Dedrick Bonner, Summer Nicole Greer, Amber Diane Wright, Jenelle Lynn Randall, and James Tolbert

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
James Tolbert and Dedrick Bonner

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
James Tolbert and Amber Diane Wright

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
James Tolbert

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Jenelle Lynn Randall, Summer Nicole Greer, Dedrick Bonner, Amber Diane Wright and James Tolbert

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Jenelle Lynn Randall and Dedrick Bonner

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Amber Diane Wright, Dedrick Bonner, Summer Nicole Greer, James Tolbert and Jenelle Lynn Randall

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Summer Nicole Greer, Jenelle Lynn Randall, Amber Diane Wright, James Tolbert and Dedrick Bonner

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Summer Nicole Greer, Dedrick Bonner, Amber Diane Wright, James Tolbert and Jenelle Lynn Randall

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Musical Director Abdul Hamid Royal

Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse
Summer Nicole Greer, Dedrick Bonner, Amber Diane Wright, James Tolbert and Jenelle Lynn Randall




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
James Conlon Presents The Music Of William Grant Still And Alexander Zemlinsky, February-M Photo
James Conlon Presents The Music Of William Grant Still And Alexander Zemlinsky, February-March 2024

This February and March, James Conlon directs and curates a series of performances and events across Los Angeles highlighting the music of William Grant Still and Alexander Zemlinsky around the momentous return of Conlon’s Recovered Voices initiative at LA Opera featuring the Los Angeles premiere of Still’s Highway 1, USA and the revival of Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf (Der Zwerg) from February 24 to March 17. 

2
Helene Hirschberg Sokol, Owner of Cuzzins Management Company, Has Passed Away Photo
Helene Hirschberg Sokol, Owner of Cuzzins Management Company, Has Passed Away

Remembering the life of Helen Hirschberg Sokol, a beloved manager and cherished family member.

3
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 Forget Tomorrow Tour Dates Photo
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

​​​​​​​Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of his global outing will include 22-cities and kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops across North America in Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more before wrapping up in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on July 9.

4
Central Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in March Photo
Central Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in March

Central Works Season opens March 2 with Boss McGreedy (Mar 2–Mar 31) by Gary Graves, at the historic Berkeley City Club.

More Hot Stories For You

Central Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in MarchCentral Works Season Opens With BOSS MCGREEDY in March
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE FAR COUNTRY at Berkeley Repertory TheatreCast and Creative Team Set For THE FAR COUNTRY at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Robbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese To Receive The Society Of Composers And Lyricists AwardRobbie Robertson & Martin Scorsese To Receive The Society Of Composers And Lyricists Award
Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved OneFestival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One

Videos

Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#1 Son in Los Angeles #1 Son
The Lyric Hyperion (1/30-2/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT in Los Angeles PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
The Whitefire Theatre (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Lemur Mom in Los Angeles Lemur Mom
Whitefire Theatre (1/27-1/27)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (2/04-2/04)
Baby Foot in Los Angeles Baby Foot
Rogue Machine (in the Matrix Theatre) (1/13-2/05)
Cinderella in Los Angeles Cinderella
Theatre West (2/17-6/01)
It’s Only a Show! in Los Angeles It’s Only a Show!
Ruskin Group Theatre (1/20-2/17)
Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink in Los Angeles Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You