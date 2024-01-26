Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the first show of the new year with the roof-raising musical revue, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, music by Thomas “Fats” Waller, conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, musical direction by Abdul Hamid Royal, choreography by Roxane Carrasco and directed by Yvette Freeman Hartley. See photos from the production.

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ began previews on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 (with a press opening on Sunday, January 28 at 5:30pm) and run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

It’s 1930’s Harlem, and the joint is jumpin’! Nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom are the playgrounds of high society, and dive bars on Lenox Avenue pulse with piano players banging out new tunes that are a wild mix of raucous, rowdy, and mournful. Featuring the intoxicating music of Thomas “Fats” Waller – the big-hearted, bigger-than-life impresario and international jazz pianist who helped create and define American swing, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ is a roof-raising musical tribute to the era and winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards, featuring a song list that includes “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” and dozens more.