Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At The Laguna Playhouse

Featuring a song list that includes “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” and more.
POPULAR
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the first show of the new year with the roof-raising musical revue, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, music by Thomas “Fats” Waller, conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, musical direction by Abdul Hamid Royal, choreography by Roxane Carrasco and directed by Yvette Freeman Hartley. See photos from the production.
AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ began previews on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 (with a press opening on Sunday, January 28 at 5:30pm) and run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
It’s 1930’s Harlem, and the joint is jumpin’! Nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom are the playgrounds of high society, and dive bars on Lenox Avenue pulse with piano players banging out new tunes that are a wild mix of raucous, rowdy, and mournful. Featuring the intoxicating music of Thomas “Fats” Waller – the big-hearted, bigger-than-life impresario and international jazz pianist who helped create and define American swing, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ is a roof-raising musical tribute to the era and winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards, featuring a song list that includes “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” and dozens more.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle
Dedrick Bonner, Summer Nicole Greer, Jenelle Lynn Randall and Amber Diane Wright
Amber Diane Wright, Summer Nicole Greer, James Tolbert, Jenelle Lynn Randall and Dedrick Bonner
Dedrick Bonner, Summer Nicole Greer, Amber Diane Wright, Jenelle Lynn Randall, and James Tolbert
James Tolbert and Dedrick Bonner
James Tolbert and Amber Diane Wright
Jenelle Lynn Randall, Summer Nicole Greer, Dedrick Bonner, Amber Diane Wright and James Tolbert
Jenelle Lynn Randall and Dedrick Bonner
Amber Diane Wright, Dedrick Bonner, Summer Nicole Greer, James Tolbert and Jenelle Lynn Randall
Summer Nicole Greer, Jenelle Lynn Randall, Amber Diane Wright, James Tolbert and Dedrick Bonner
Summer Nicole Greer, Dedrick Bonner, Amber Diane Wright, James Tolbert and Jenelle Lynn Randall
Musical Director Abdul Hamid Royal
Summer Nicole Greer, Dedrick Bonner, Amber Diane Wright, James Tolbert and Jenelle Lynn Randall
Videos
|#1 Son
The Lyric Hyperion (1/30-2/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
The Whitefire Theatre (2/04-2/04)
|Lemur Mom
Whitefire Theatre (1/27-1/27)
|FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)
|Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)
|A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (2/04-2/04)
|Baby Foot
Rogue Machine (in the Matrix Theatre) (1/13-2/05)
|Cinderella
Theatre West (2/17-6/01)
|It’s Only a Show!
Ruskin Group Theatre (1/20-2/17)
|Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You