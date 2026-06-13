 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show

Dan Mintz, Dana Gould, and Fifi Dosch headline upcoming shows at Three Clubs in Hollywood.

By:

A live show where your favorite funny people perform staged readings of the strangest, weirdest comic book stories ever! You’ve never seen Superman and Batman like this. Check out the photos!

Who doesn’t love old superhero comic books from the 50’s and 60’s? You know, the kind with ads for X-Ray Specs and Sea Monkeys? Well, if you haven’t flipped through one in a while, it turns out they’re full of double entendres, strange sci-fi, and a surprising amount of sex appeal.

Comics Reading Comics is the show that brings these crazy comic books to life. This show has assembled an all-star cast of stand up and sketch comedians and to perform these funny stories word-for-word before your very eyes, complete with handmade props and silly costumes!

Find out why Superman slaps JFK right across the face. See how jealous Robin gets when Batman marries Batwoman. All this and more in the Hollywood Fringe Edition of Comics Reading Comics.

The performance features Dan Mintz, Dana Gould, Stanzi Potenza, Colin Stanley, Serra Naiman, Charlie James, Fifi Dosch, Alex Felder, Ricky Carmona, Ty Kelly and Mads Durbin. The performance is hosted by Nick Malis and Shoshanna Green. Directed, Written, and Produced by Nick Malis & Shoshanna Green.

Performances are taking place on June 14 at 7:30pm and June 22 at 9pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Hollywood Fringe's website. 

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image
Alex Felder, Colin Stanley, Charlie James, Dan Mintz, Stanzi Potenza, Mads Durbin, Gini Benson

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image
Colin Stanley, Charlie James

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image
Stanzi Potenza

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image
Colin Stanley, Charlie James, Dan Mintz

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image
Dan Mintz

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image
Alex Felder, Mads Durbin

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image

Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show Image







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

The Most Happy Fella in Los Angeles The Most Happy Fella
North Coast Repertory Theatre (6/03-6/28)
A Haunting Revue II in Los Angeles A Haunting Revue II
Impro Theatre (6/06-6/26) PHOTOS
Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit in Los Angeles Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit
The Actors Company (6/06-6/28)
MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN in Los Angeles MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre (6/17-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad in Los Angeles Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/24)
My Life is a Sonnet in Los Angeles My Life is a Sonnet
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/27)
STRAITJACKET SIRENS in Los Angeles STRAITJACKET SIRENS
The Three Clubs (6/01-6/30)
The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World) in Los Angeles The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World)
Broadwater Second Stage (6/16-6/27)
Dancing Queens! A Mamma Mia Drag Musical Parody in Los Angeles Dancing Queens! A Mamma Mia Drag Musical Parody
Hamburger Mary's (6/20-8/22)
Tristan and Yseult in Los Angeles Tristan and Yseult
Electric Company Theatre (6/02-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets