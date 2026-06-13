Photos: COMICS READING COMICS Perform Sold Out Preview Show

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A live show where your favorite funny people perform staged readings of the strangest, weirdest comic book stories ever! You’ve never seen Superman and Batman like this. Check out the photos!

Who doesn’t love old superhero comic books from the 50’s and 60’s? You know, the kind with ads for X-Ray Specs and Sea Monkeys? Well, if you haven’t flipped through one in a while, it turns out they’re full of double entendres, strange sci-fi, and a surprising amount of sex appeal.

Comics Reading Comics is the show that brings these crazy comic books to life. This show has assembled an all-star cast of stand up and sketch comedians and to perform these funny stories word-for-word before your very eyes, complete with handmade props and silly costumes!

Find out why Superman slaps JFK right across the face. See how jealous Robin gets when Batman marries Batwoman. All this and more in the Hollywood Fringe Edition of Comics Reading Comics.

The performance features Dan Mintz, Dana Gould, Stanzi Potenza, Colin Stanley, Serra Naiman, Charlie James, Fifi Dosch, Alex Felder, Ricky Carmona, Ty Kelly and Mads Durbin. The performance is hosted by Nick Malis and Shoshanna Green. Directed, Written, and Produced by Nick Malis & Shoshanna Green.

Performances are taking place on June 14 at 7:30pm and June 22 at 9pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Hollywood Fringe's website.

Alex Felder, Colin Stanley, Charlie James, Dan Mintz, Stanzi Potenza, Mads Durbin, Gini Benson

Colin Stanley, Charlie James

Stanzi Potenza

Colin Stanley, Charlie James, Dan Mintz

Dan Mintz

Alex Felder, Mads Durbin

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