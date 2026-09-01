Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN to Begin Performances at The Colony Theatre

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Rehearsals are underway for The Colony Theatre's upcoming production of Catch Me If You Can, bringing the high-flying Broadway musical to Burbank beginning September 17. Get a first look inside the rehearsal room in new photos below!

Featuring a score by Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, Catch Me If You Can is based on the hit DreamWorks film and follows Frank Abagnale Jr. through an extraordinary story of adventure, deception and pursuit.

The production is directed by ten-time Artios Award-winning casting director Michael Donovan, returning to The Colony after directing last season's The Wedding Singer. Donovan has cast more than 1,000 theatrical productions at venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Pasadena Playhouse.

The cast will features Blake Jenner (Glee, What/If, The Edge of Seventeen), Joe Abraham (The Little Mermaid and Hairspray on Broadway), Kevin Bailey (original Broadway casts of The Lion King and Annie Get Your Gun 1999 revival), Leslie Stevens (original Broadway cast of La Cage Aux Folles and Victor/Victoria on Broadway), Gabbie Adner (Sweeney Todd at La Mirada, Peril in the Alps at Laguna Playhouse), Brad Griffith (Anouilh's Antigone off-Broadway), and Whitney Kathleen Vigil (The Wedding Singer and Millennials Are Killing Musicals at The Colony). The ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Leonel Ayala, Matthew Mason Baker, Johnisa Breault, Luc Clopton, Sophie Liu David, Spencer Del Carmen, Jesse Graham, Anne Hart, Caleb Kocsis, Samantha Lawrence-Mata, Almand Martin Jr., and Lucy Schene.

Scenic design is by Molly Cornell, lighting design is by Luke Moyer, costume design is by Jennifer Deck, sound design is by Robert Arturo Ramirez, projections design is by Gabrieal Griego, properties design is by John McElveney, and wig design is by Leland Stephens. Assistant director is Coby Rogers. Director of operations for The Colony is Brenda Ramirez-Kalcoff, general manager is Matthew Herrmann, and artistic coordinator for The Colony is Katie Woerner. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Catch Me If You Can runs September 17 through October 18 at The Colony Theatre, Burbank's only professional theatre, at Burbank Center Stage.

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