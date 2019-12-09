Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg

Article Pixel Dec. 9, 2019  

The Wallis and For The Record present LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, the multimedia concert celebration of one of the most beloved holiday films of all time and the biggest, record-breaking hit in The Wallis' history, which is back by popular demand, now as a not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition with performances beginning the day before Thanksgiving (November 27) and running through the weekend following Christmas (December 29).

Check out photos of the red carpet at opening night below!

Returning from the 2018 production are Rex Smith (RIAA Gold® recording artist), Carrie Manolakos (Broadway's Mamma Mia!, Wicked), Doug Kreeger (Broadway's Les Misérables), Tomasina Abate (For The Record's Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Tarantino), Carson Higgins (international tour of Green Day's American Idiot) and the multi-dimensional Emily Lopez. New this year to the lineup of outstanding performers are Rogelio Douglas Jr. (In the Heights and The Little Mermaid on Broadway), Declan Bennett (Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Taboo in the West End, American Idiot and Rent on Broadway), Jon Robert Hall (Fox's Grease: Live, "Glee"), Chris Mann (NBC's "The Voice," The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour), James Byous (Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Netflix's "Westside"), Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole), singer/songwriter/actress Aubrie Sellers (one of Rolling Stone's best country albums of the year), Gabriela Francesca Carrillo (American Mariachi, Netflix's Homecoming), Levi Jesse Smith (A Bronx Tale: The Musical, It's a Wonderful Life, Mary Poppins and The Music Man on Broadway), young singer/actress Nayah Damasen, John Battagliese and accomplished violinist Molly Rogers.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Carrie Manolakos

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Tomasina Abate

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Aubrie Sellers

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
The Cast of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
The Cast of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Nayah Damasen, Ruby Lewis, Molly Rogers, Gabriela Carrillo, Carrie Manolakos, Tomasina Abate, and Emily Lopez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Sumie Maeda, Aubrie Sellers, Nayah Damasen, Ruby Lewis, Molly Rogers, Gabriela Carrillo, Carrie Manolakos, Tomasina Abate, Emily Lopez, and Siobhan O'Neill

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Aubrie Sellers, Nayah Damasen, Ruby Lewis, Molly Rogers, Gabriela Carrillo, Carrie Manolakos, Tomasina Abate, and Emily Lopez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Carrie Manolakos

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ethan Ballinger and Aubrie Sellers

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Tomasina Abate and Doug Kreeger

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Tomasina Abate and Rex Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Rogelio Douglas Jr and Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Anderson Davis, Sumie Maeda, Steve Mazurek, Tomasina Abate, Shane Scheel, Rogelio Douglas Jr, Ruby Lewis, Doug Kreeger, James Byous, and Siobhan O'Neill

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Rogelio Douglas Jr

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Levi Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Levi Smith and Nayah Damasen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Nayah Damasen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Levi Smith and Jon Robert Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Jon Robert Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Molly Rogers

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Gabriela Carrillo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Gabriela Carrillo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Chris Mann

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Carson Higgins

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Doug Kreeger

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Declan Bennett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Alex Csillag

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Edward Allen and John Battagliese with Music Director Jesse Vargas

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
John Battagliese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
John Battagliese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Rex Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Rex Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
James Byous

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
James Byous

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis and John Battagliese with Producer Siobhan O'Neill

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Declan Bennett and Gabriela Carrillo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Jesse Vargas, Carrie Manolakos, and John Battagliese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
John Battagliese and Carrie Manolakos

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
John Battagliese and Carrie Manolakos

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Rex Smith and Carrie Manolakos

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Chris Mann, Carrie Manolakos, Rex Smith, and Jon Robert Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Jon Robert Hall and Rex Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Chris Mann and Jon Robert Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis and John Battagliese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis and John Battagliese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Jesse Vargas and John Battagliese

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Executive Producer and Co-Creator Shane Scheel and Costume Designer Steve Mazurek

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Siobhan O'Neill, Jesse Vargas, Paul Crewes, Shane Scheel, Steve Mazurek, Sumie Maeda, and Anderson Davis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Choreographer Sumie Maeda and Director Anderson Davis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Chris Bowyer and Doug Kreeger

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Costume Designer Steve Mazurek

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Conductor Jesse Vargas

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Anderson Davis, Nayah Damasen, and Sumie Maeda

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Jackie Seiden

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Anderson Davis, Levi Smith, and Sumie Maeda

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Associate Music Director Jared Stein

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Shoshana Bean

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Carly Hughes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Carly Hughes and Shoshana Bean

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Chelsea Kane

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Chelsea Kane

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Michael Thomas Grant

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Michael Thomas Grant

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Mark Slavkin and Edward Allen with Executive Director and CEO Rachel Fine

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Nigel Lythgoe

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Agasi Nazaryan, Christopher Youngsman, and Angela Pupello

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Ben D. Goldberg and Kim Matula

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Barrett Foa and Daniela Ruah

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Barrett Foa and Daniela Ruah

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Brunson Green and Jason Collins

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Merrin Dungey

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Barrett Foa

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Daniela Ruah

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Levi Smith, Jon Robert Hall, and Nayah Damasen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Levi Smith and Rex Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Levi Smith, Rex Smith, and Nayah Damasen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Rex Smith and Jon Robert Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
James Pinedo and Levi Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Tiffany Mallari and Sean Yves Lessard

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Rex Smith and Dr Tracy Lin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Levi Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Neil Starkenberg, Jennifer Kaplan, John Battagliese, and Penny Wildman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Kim Leduff and Sarah Pilla

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
Gina Lines and Daniel Hartman



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

From This Author Lily Lim



  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet For LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at The Wallis Annenberg
  • Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE At The Wallis Annenberg
  • Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Celebration of MATILDA THE MUSICAL At La Mirada Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of 3-D Theatricals' ONCE
  • Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Celebration Of GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL At La Mirada Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Meet And Greet Of 3-D Theatricals' SHREK