Paula Poundstone to Perform at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills

Paula Poundstone will perform at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Bram Goldsmith Theater on Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42.90 and are available online at the Wallis website or by phone at 310-746-4000.

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” and is a regular panelist on NPR's “Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me.” She also voiced the character ‘Forgetter Paula' in the feature films “Inside Out” and “Inside Out 2.”



Paula has starred in several HBO specials, including “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” which nabbed a cable ACE award for Best Comedy Special. She was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. Paula has starred in two television series, both entitled “The Paula Poundstone Show.” Paula's second book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize For American Humor; the audiobook was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year.