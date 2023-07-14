Pageant of the Masters Marks 90 Years of Living Pictures with Anniversary “Pageant Parade & Party”

The Pageant of the Masters, the world-famous theatrical celebration of art through the magic of tableaux vivants (living pictures) at the Festival of Arts, has announced the Pageant Parade & Party on Saturday, July 22nd from 12 noon - 3pm. In honor of the Pageant’s 90th anniversary and inspired by the very first parade of living pictures in 1933, art-lovers of all ages are encouraged to dress up in costumes as their favorite artwork or artist and join in a sidewalk parade through downtown Laguna Beach. The celebration will be filled with contests, cash prizes, photos-ops, face painting, and more. To learn more and RSVP to join the parade, visit www.foapom.com/event/pageant-party-parade.

"We hope everyone will march with us in the parade to commemorate this milestone anniversary,” said Marketing/PR Director, Sharbie Higuchi. “This event captures the essence of our humble beginnings, honoring the origins of the Pageant of the Masters when local volunteers paraded through town as famous works of art. Come dressed up, bring your family and friends, and let’s have a great time together, creating memories that will go down in history."

The sidewalk parade will kick off at 12 noon at Heisler Park Gazebo (located next to Las Brisas Restaurant) and travel through downtown Laguna Beach beginning at 12:30pm. The route will visit key locations from the Pageant’s early days including stops near Main Beach, up the Forest Avenue Promenade to City Hall and then end at the Festival of Arts for a party filled with music, special treats, face painting, photo ops, and more.

To honor the Pageant’s rich history, the Festival encourages everyone to arrive in costume, dressed as their favorite artist or artwork. A costume contest will be held to recognize the most imaginative and best-executed costume designs. At 2pm on the Festival stage, contestants will be able to stand inside a giant frame and “pose” for a chance to win cash prizes. Pageant of the Masters Director, Diane Challis Davy, will judge the costume contest and cash prizes of $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded to the winners.

After the costume contest, Challis Davy will recognize longtime Pageant of the Masters volunteers for their dedication and commitment to the arts with a special award. The reason the Pageant has existed for nine decades is because of the generosity of its volunteers. Today, it takes over 500 volunteers to put on the Pageant. Over 60,000 hours of their time will have been donated by summer’s end.

Beyond the parade, the 90th anniversary festivities will offer an array of engaging activities for the whole family to experience including many photo opportunities, music by a live DJ, face painting, art activations, and delicious treats. Access to the Festival of Arts grounds will be free during the event from 12 noon to 4pm. Whether you choose to don the attire of a famous masterpiece, join in the celebrations, or participate in the parade, this celebration is not to be missed.

Performances of the 2023 Pageant of the Masters, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, run nightly through September 1, 2023. Advance tickets start at $35 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

JULY 22nd EVENT SCHEDULE

12 noon Meet at the Heisler Park Gazebo, next to Las Brisas Restaurant

12:30 – 1:30pm Sidewalk Parade through downtown Laguna Beach

1:00 – 3:00pm Party on the Festival of Arts grounds (Free admission from 12noon to 4pm)

2:00 – 3:00pm Costume Contest and Volunteer Recognition Awards on the Festival stage