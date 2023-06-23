Pacific Conservatory Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

PCPA has announced its 2023-2024 season filled with Christmas joy, musicals, comedies, folklore, and historical stories. Join in this season for performances, play readings, and community outreach as we honor the legacy PCPA has created on the Central Coast and carry it forward into the 60th season.

Buddy is the biggest Elf the North Pole has ever seen. When his enormous size and poor toy-making skills cause him to face the truth, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father and discover the true meaning of Christmas. Elf The Musical will warm your hearts November 9th through December 23rd, 2023, in the Marian Theatre. Music by Matthew Sklar, book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Based on the New Line Cinema Film by David Berenbaum.

Attempting to leave behind his rowdy and unpredictable past, Henry lays claim to certain parts of France through familial roots and ancient land laws. When his claim, and new reign are insulted by the Dauphin of France, Henry begins a war that whisks us from England to France in Shakespeare’s most famous “war play.” Henry V by William Shakespeare plays in the Marian Theatre February 15th through March 3rd.

After Isadora and Septimo suffer an unthinkable loss an unexpected visitor changes the course of their life. When the brutal Septimo forces the very pregnant stranger, Yolot, to stay against her will, Isadora and Yolot start making a plan of their own. Inspired by Latino folklore and mythology, Wolf at the Door is a thrilling part of a cycle of gothic fairy tales by Marisela Treviño Orta (The River Bride) that asks, who is the real wolf at your door? Wolf at the Door by Marisela Treviño Orta plays at the Severson Theatre February 29th through March 17th.

Mushnik’s flower shop on Skid Row is about to go under, until Seymour, a tragically shy assistant, stumbles upon a new breed of plant with an unusual appetite – for blood. The plant, whose magical and musical powers are out of this world, promises Seymour fame, fortune, and the love of his co-worker Audrey in exchange for doing the unthinkable. Little Shop of Horrors is a hilarious musical hit and sci-fi homage to B-movies, that devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Playing in the Marian Theatre April 25th through May 12th and at Solvang Festival Theater June 13th through July 7th.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, The Play That Goes Wrong is an Olivier Award–winning smash hit farce and global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! The Play that Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields plays at the Marian Theatre June 27th through June 30th and at the Solvang Festival Theater July 12th through the 28th.

Willkommen. Bienvenue. Welcome. In Berlin as the 1920's draw to a close and as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich, you can forget your troubles at the Cabaret. Filled with numbers including “Money” "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama," and "Two Ladies”, Cabaret is widely acknowledged as a rare musical masterpiece, and resonates with fresh urgency in our contemporary world. Playing at the Marian Theatre July 18th through the 27th and at Solvang Festival Theater August 2nd through the 25th.



Young abolitionists, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, are full of dreams and seemingly common purpose when they meet in Rochester, NY in the 1840s and form an unexpected friendship. From auspicious beginnings in Rochester, through a civil war, to the highest halls of government, The Agitators is the true story of the turbulent and enduring forty-five year friendship between two of America’s greatest agitators. Mat Smart’s historical play of rebellion and revolution, personal passion and sacrifice, reverberates powerfully in our America of today.

The Agitators by Mat Smart plays in the Marian Theatre August 22nd through the 25th and in the Solvang Festival Theater August 29th through September 8th.

InterPlay Play Reading Series Returns! Cry It Out by Molly Smith Meltzer is a comedy with dark-edges, two new moms, from vastly different backgrounds, agree to meet for coffee during naptime and a fast friendship is born. The Way She Spoke by Isaac Gómez is based on first person interviews, this raw and riveting one-woman play travels from a rehearsal room in New York to the treacherous streets of Juárez, Mexico, where thousands of women have disappeared in an epidemic of violence that has yet to stop. Lastly is a new play in development Oregon Gothic by Octavio Solis. Come be “part of the process” as the first audience anywhere to experience Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright, Octavio Solis’ new script, Oregon Gothic [working title].

PCPA – Pacific Conservatory Theatre’s Outreach Tour brings the experience of professional live theatre right to your school, this Fall we present, DULCE by Ramón Esquivel. PCPA’s Outreach School Tour of Dulce will be playing in schools all around the Central Coast but it’s so “sweet” we wanted you to be able to catch it too. Families, groups, and children of all ages are welcome to the Severson Theatre October 14th and 15th.

