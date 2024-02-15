POWER TO THE QUEENDOM Comes to the Loft Ensemble Next Month

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production in Sawyer’s Playhouse, the world premiere of Power to the Queendom by ShaWanna Renee Rivon. Directed by Diane Reneé, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Raymond Donahey, Angela Fairley, Michael Houston, Barbera Ann Howard, Shamya Jamerica, Ritzi Lanier, Matt Lorenzo, Ravyne Payne, Jessica Perkins, Trodarius Provo, Max Reed III, and Kyle Wallen. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, March 1, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, March 24.

Four women of the 1970s Black Panther Party find themselves in hot water after a protest goes awry, causing them to hold a Houston police officer hostage in the chapter headquarters. The cops assaulted an unarmed Black man, and the ladies won’t release their hostage until he answers their questions.

Scenic design is by Mitch Rosander, lighting design is by Tor Brown & Matthew Scheel, sound design is by Tor Brown & Bree Pavey, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreographer is Marc Leclerc, intimacy coordinator is Celina Surniak, and weapon safety trainer isPaul Davis. Assistant director is Jazmine Nichelle, rehearsal stage managers are Danielle Ozymandias and Sean Alan Mazur, and production stage manager is Ignacio Navarro. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Power to the Queendom is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey with associate producer Matt Lorenzo.