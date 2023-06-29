PJ Morton, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra & More Set for September at The Wallis

September 2023 offerings at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts include a superb season-opening performance by PJ Morton, a multi-GRAMMY®-Award winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer, and producer; Dean & Britta’s 13 Most Beautiful...Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests, featuring the husband and wife duo’s original scores composed to complement Andy Warhol's mesmerizing short silent film portraits; and the dazzling Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, which opens its Chamber Series with Lineage: Coleridge-Taylor + Chausson, a program showcasing the familial and musical lineage of Afro-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and his only daughter, Avril Coleridge-Taylor. (Details below in chronological order.)

Thursday, September 21, 2023, 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Wallis Presents

PJ MORTON

The Wallis presents a stellar season-opening performance by PJ Morton, the multi Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer, and producer whose latest project, Gospel According to PJ, earned the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album. Since the breakthrough of his 2017 LP Gumbo he's led a creative and critically-acclaimed streak of six self-released and self-produced albums, ten Grammy nominations and back-to-back-to-back wins, his first-ever NAACP Image Award and Soul Train nominations, BET Award nominations, appearances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Daily Show,” “The Tonight Show,” “TODAY Show,” MSNBC, CNN, Inside the NBA, “NPR's Tiny Desk,” COLORS, The “Super Bowl Halftime Show,” “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve,” and more. On top of his remarkable resume, which includes running his own record label and collaborating with the likes of Erykah Badu, JoJo, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, Rapsody, Stevie Wonder, Tyler Perry, Yebba and dozens of others, Morton is a staunch community advocate in New Orleans. He is currently backing initiatives for local Black-owned banks, leading a campaign to restore the home of jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden, and serving as Dillard University's first-ever artist-in-residence. In 2020, he launched his own weekly, live-streamed trivia show “The Culture,” celebrating Black art and entertainment with contestants like Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway, Miguel, Omari Hardwick and Questlove. "(PJ Morton) runs the influences of Allen Toussaint and Stevie Wonder through a bevy ideas from R&B's more recent decades." - The New York Times

Tickets: $10-$99 (prices subject to change)

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 7:00 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Wallis Presents

DEAN & BRITTA'S 13 MOST BEAUTIFUL...SONGS FOR Andy Warhol’S SCREEN TESTS

Featuring Live Music by Songwriters Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips

Husband and wife Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips, beloved as members of the iconic indie band Luna, perform original scores to Andy Warhol's rarely seen short silent film portraits, which captured Factory superstars, celebrities, and anonymous teenagers—among them Lou Reed, Nico, Edie Sedgwick, and Dennis Hopper—in mesmerizing four-minute shots. Part rock concert, part film screening, part archeological dig unearthing NYC’s 1960s art scene, 13 Most Beautiful...Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests is an unforgettable night in the theater. “The music unabashedly translates the ominous drone of early Velvet Underground songs like ‘I’m Waiting for the Man’ and ‘Venus in Furs’ into a more modern electronic mode reminiscent of Giorgio Moroder’s chic torture-chamber disco.” - The New York Times

13 Most Beautiful…Songs for Andy Warhol’s Screen Tests is a project jointly commissioned by the Andy Warhol Museum and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for the Pittsburgh International Festival of Firsts 2008.

Tickets: $10-$99 (prices subject to change)

Saturday, September 30, 2023, 7:30 PM

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Wallis Presents

LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Lineage Coleridge-Taylor + Chausson

PRELUDES @ THE WALLIS, 6:30 PM, a conversation with the artists moderated by Classical KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s 2023/24 Season launches with the first of two intimate programs at The Wallis in the Orchestra’s Chamber Series curated by Concertmaster and Director of Chamber Music Margaret Batjer. Celebrated pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, who “plays with both technical virtuosity and evident joy” (The New York Times), joins LACO artists to trace the familial and musical lineage of Afro-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and his only daughter, Avril Coleridge-Taylor, a pianist/composer who followed in her father’s musical footsteps.

PROGRAM

AVRIL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Idylle for Flute and Pianoforte, Op. 21

SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp Minor, Op. 10

ERNEST CHAUSSON Concerto for Violin Piano and String Quartet

Tickets: $10-$69 (prices subject to change)

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

