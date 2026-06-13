PINING IN PRICKLY PEAR PATCH To Perform at Hollywood Fringe

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Welcome to Prickly Pear Patch, a tiny town out West where the cowgirls are rough and tumble, the barkeep is tough and humble, the saloon dancers get rowdy, and our villain wears her mustache proudly.

This rollicking melodrama is full of romance, villainy, and new takes on classic Americana folk songs. Will our commitment-shy cowgirl find true love with her damsel beau and stop the vile villainy of our villain?

The cast includes Eleanor Conliff as Gumption Goforth, Matthew Singleton as Bosco McMurtry, Olga Kamyshok as Barkeep, Megan Caccamo as Sinestrina Sabotahzay, Austin Brian Taylor as Zechariah Hieronymous Fandango III, and Maia Luer as Lucky Chancellor.

The creative team includes executive producer/writer Suzanne Seyfi, producer/costumer/propmaster Danielle Rock, director Liz Kummer and assistant director/stage manager Danny Cox.

Performances will take place as part of Hollywood Fringe Fest on June 15th at 6:30pm, June 17th at 5pm, June 23rd at 6pm, and June 28th at 12:30pm at The Broadwater Second Stage, which is located at 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. Audience members will be seated fifteen minutes prior to showtime. Classic cowboy treats, water, and show-inspired stickers will be available for purchase outside the venue. Tickets can be purchased at the Hollywood Fringe's website for the event.

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