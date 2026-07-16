THE HOUR OF THE STAR to be Presented at The Broadwater

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The world premiere of a new stage adaptation of The Hour of the Star, the acclaimed novella by Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector, is set for a limited, five-performance engagement at The Broadwater from July 25 to August 1. Conceived and directed by Alex Tietre from the English translation by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Lispector biographer Benjamin Moser, the production stars Brazilian actress Bruna Fachetti.

Lispector’s novella, first published in 1977, follows Macabéa, a poor typist living on the margins who dreams of a better life in Rio de Janeiro. Narrated by the introspective Rodrigo S.M., the story is a meditation on human dignity, invisibility, and the right to be heard. This adaptation honors Lispector’s legacy by bringing her poetic, philosophical prose to the stage and reintroducing her work to new audiences.

The adaptation remains true to Lispector’s emotional and philosophical essence while infusing theatricality and humor. Fachetti embodies six different characters, retaining Rodrigo S.M.’s meta-narrative structure that allows the narrator to address the audience and explore existential questions. The production features the work of Brazilian artists and incorporates Brazilian cultural influences as a way to create meaningful dialogue between Brazilian and American audiences.

In keeping with the themes of the work, the production incorporates recycled materials into its costume and scenic design. This creative choice supports sustainability while embodying the soul of the story. By transforming discarded materials into scenography and props, the production visually reflects her condition, demonstrating that what society casts aside can still hold meaning, beauty, and life.

Character development and performance coaching are guided by renowned master teacher Marjo-Riikka Mäkelä, founder of Chekhov Studio International.

Fachetti is a Brazilian actress, author and director. She is a certified acting coach, a Portuguese translator of the international bestseller “The Power of the Actor,” and an accomplished performer. Her recent credits include appearances in Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story and hosting the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival. Fachetti’s dedication to bridging artistic and cultural communities is recognized by the Tudo Para Brasileiros Hollywood Awards, and she is currently developing an original musical theater project titled Bossa Nova—The Show.

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