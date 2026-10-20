PARALLAX FACULTY/GUEST DANCE CONCERT to Open at CSUDH

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The California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) Department of Theatre and Dance invites audiences to experience Parallax: Faculty/Guest Dance Concert, an evening of innovative choreography and dynamic storytelling under the artistic direction of faculty members Chelsea Asman and Cihtli Ocampo. The concert will be presented in the University Theatre on November 12-14, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on November 14 at 1:00 p.m.

Parallax invites audiences to consider how our understanding of the world changes when we shift our point of view. Inspired by the scientific principle that objects appear differently depending on a viewer's position, the concert explores the relationship between movement, perception, and space through a collection of original contemporary dance works.

As dancers move through constantly changing environments, new perspectives emerge, revealing hidden connections and unexpected meanings. The concert examines how perspective shapes what we see, feel, and believe, reminding us that no single viewpoint tells the whole story. Instead, each perspective contributes depth, complexity, and possibility to our understanding of the world and one another.

Featuring original choreography by CSUDH dance faculty and guest artists Fernando Carrillo and David Bernal-Fuentes, Parallax highlights a diverse range of artistic voices and lived experiences. Through powerful movement, creative collaboration, and thought-provoking themes, the concert celebrates the ever-evolving nature of our shared humanity and encourages audiences to embrace empathy, curiosity, and new ways of seeing.

Blending artistry, innovation, and human connection, Parallax offers a captivating evening of dance that challenges perception and inspires reflection, demonstrating how understanding often begins when we are willing to look from another point of view.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 18 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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