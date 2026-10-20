PARALLAX FACULTY/GUEST DANCE CONCERT to Open at CSUDH
The concert will be held at University Theatre on the CSUDH campus in Carson.
The California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) Department of Theatre and Dance invites audiences to experience Parallax: Faculty/Guest Dance Concert, an evening of innovative choreography and dynamic storytelling under the artistic direction of faculty members Chelsea Asman and Cihtli Ocampo. The concert will be presented in the University Theatre on November 12-14, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on November 14 at 1:00 p.m.
Parallax invites audiences to consider how our understanding of the world changes when we shift our point of view. Inspired by the scientific principle that objects appear differently depending on a viewer's position, the concert explores the relationship between movement, perception, and space through a collection of original contemporary dance works.
As dancers move through constantly changing environments, new perspectives emerge, revealing hidden connections and unexpected meanings. The concert examines how perspective shapes what we see, feel, and believe, reminding us that no single viewpoint tells the whole story. Instead, each perspective contributes depth, complexity, and possibility to our understanding of the world and one another.
Featuring original choreography by CSUDH dance faculty and guest artists Fernando Carrillo and David Bernal-Fuentes, Parallax highlights a diverse range of artistic voices and lived experiences. Through powerful movement, creative collaboration, and thought-provoking themes, the concert celebrates the ever-evolving nature of our shared humanity and encourages audiences to embrace empathy, curiosity, and new ways of seeing.
Blending artistry, innovation, and human connection, Parallax offers a captivating evening of dance that challenges perception and inspires reflection, demonstrating how understanding often begins when we are willing to look from another point of view.
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